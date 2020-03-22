Richard Kyte: Now is the time to lift everyday goodness

“In my entire career, I’ve never faced anything like this. It’s so hard to know what to do.”

This private confession from a well-known leader in our community was not surprising. It would have been surprising to hear someone say confidentially that he or she knows exactly what to do.

When a crisis comes, we want our leaders to have private doubts, because we want leaders who are willing to confront complexity, who face difficult decisions head on, who think about direct consequences of their actions and also look into the future to anticipate indirect consequences as well. We want leaders who are not afraid to deal with uncertainty.

But we do not want leaders who are hesitant, paralyzed by indecision. We want leaders who will focus our attention, who can deliver a strategy that will unite us and guide us through the crisis.

We are drawn to people who can show us the way, and that requires people who know the way. It requires people who have spent time sharpening their focus, daily sifting the wheat from the chaff, gradually developing their capability of functioning in just such times as this.