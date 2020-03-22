Richard Kyte: Now is the time to lift everyday goodness
0 comments
editor's pick
THE ETHICAL LIFE

Richard Kyte: Now is the time to lift everyday goodness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Kyte mug

Richard Kyte

“In my entire career, I’ve never faced anything like this. It’s so hard to know what to do.”

This private confession from a well-known leader in our community was not surprising. It would have been surprising to hear someone say confidentially that he or she knows exactly what to do.

When a crisis comes, we want our leaders to have private doubts, because we want leaders who are willing to confront complexity, who face difficult decisions head on, who think about direct consequences of their actions and also look into the future to anticipate indirect consequences as well. We want leaders who are not afraid to deal with uncertainty.

But we do not want leaders who are hesitant, paralyzed by indecision. We want leaders who will focus our attention, who can deliver a strategy that will unite us and guide us through the crisis.

We are drawn to people who can show us the way, and that requires people who know the way. It requires people who have spent time sharpening their focus, daily sifting the wheat from the chaff, gradually developing their capability of functioning in just such times as this.

Such people are often unappreciated when times are good. They tend not to be the life of the party. They do not spend much time honing their reputation. They are too busy working on the important things that we all rely upon but take for granted.

When the time comes, they show up for work.

We see such people showing up all around us today: public health officials who for years have been diligently preparing for a pandemic behind the scenes; grocery store managers keeping their teams focused while they expose themselves daily to potential carriers; neighbors volunteering to look after children until the schools once again open their doors; nurses willing to put their own families at risk in order to care for those who are suffering.

In the midst of crisis, we are witnessing a restoration of the common good.

Sure, there are people like the man in Tennessee who hoarded 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in the hopes of profiting from the demand. But such people are the exception, not the norm. And even he, once he learned how serious the health crisis was, donated his supply to a local church to give away.

People are complex. Ordinarily, we are motivated by all kinds of selfish concerns. We tend to be irrational, moody, given to pettiness and self-absorption. But we can also be kind and generous, capable of extraordinary self-sacrifice. Nobody is just one thing at all times.

The reason for the puzzling contradictoriness of human behavior is that we follow the direction of our attention. When we attend to selfish concerns, we act selfishly. When we set our minds on a greater purpose, we find we can transcend our normal limitations. We rise to the level of our focus.

That is why the Apostle Paul, in his letter to the Philippians, wrote: “whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things.”

When we focus on the good, we do good.

We never know when life’s circumstances will call upon us to do something extraordinary. We never know when we will be called upon to take our turn as a leader. If we squander our days, just waiting for that time to come, we are certain to fail. But if we prepare ourselves, daily focusing on developing the talents that might be useful, we are sure to be of use.

When the crisis comes, we see where people have been focusing their attention.

It is hard to know what to do in times like this. It is even harder when one is responsible for the livelihood and well-being of others.

But deep in our hearts, we know we were born for more than pleasure. We were born for goodness. And this is a time to show what we can do.

Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. He also is a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Shortage of easily made products needed to fight virus is indefensible
Columnists

Commentary: Shortage of easily made products needed to fight virus is indefensible

In 1939, two years before the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor drew the United States into World War II, the U.S. military was an anemic force in which Army troops still used horses to pull around artillery. Then an emergency buildup ordered by President Franklin D. Roosevelt transformed U.S. automakers' manufacturing plants into extraordinarily efficient producers of tanks, guns, airplane ...

Commentary: Bringing decency to the race for the president
Columnists

Commentary: Bringing decency to the race for the president

It's a beautiful thing when quiet, ordinary people rise up and say "enough." That's what's been happening in the Democratic Party as suburban moms, African Americans, voters with college degrees and older voters flock to the one candidate that's cornered the market on nice. Just when everyone thought this election would turn on the economy, or on Trumpism, or on the 1%, or on who captivated ...

Commentary: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy
Columnists

Commentary: Maybe COVID-19 will remind us why government is not the enemy

After the stock market collapsed in late 1929, many people in the United States lost their jobs. By 1932, 1 in 4 Americans was suffering from lack of food. President Hoover, enamored of the efficiency of the private market and suspicious of all foreign countries, raised tariffs and waited, confident that the market would recover and all would be well again. Government intervention, he warned, ...

+2
Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough
Columnists

Commentary: Giving everyone a $1,000 check will help the coronavirus downturn. But it's not enough

Washington's thinking about how to respond to the novel coronavirus seems to be mutating faster than the virus is. And that's a good thing. Just a few weeks after seeming to dismiss the virus as a minor threat, President Trump is now talking about pouring $1 trillion or more into the U.S. economy to help families and businesses cope with the strain caused by the disease - and in particular, by ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News