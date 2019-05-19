Last week was National Police Week.
A series of events held in Washington, D.C., included the 38th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, which took place Wednesday morning at the United States Capitol.
At the same time, local communities around the nation held their own memorial services.
Our region’s memorial service was hosted by Bangor Police Chief Scott Alo. About 40 uniformed police officers gathered in the Bangor Village Park to honor and remember their brothers and sisters who died in the line of duty.
The service was just what one might expect: police officers, along with some community members, gathered under a park shelter on a warm spring morning, standing at attention for the Honor Guard, the Pledge of Allegiance, a trumpet playing Taps, a prayer, some remarks, another prayer, a 21-gun salute, a bagpipe playing Amazing Grace, ice cream and a Red-wing Blackbird calling from a nearby marsh.
So simple, so ordinary, in some ways so utterly inadequate to the occasion of the remembrance. Is any memorial service ever adequate to the lives remembered?
This is where rituals come to our aid. They have the power to transcend our words, our thoughts, even our intentions.
Considered in this way, the ceremony was beautiful in its simplicity, in the matter-of-factness of every movement, every gesture, in the officers’ stoic acceptance of the way things are, the way things will be.
I thought of Robert Frost’s “A Prayer in Spring:”
“Oh, give us pleasure in the flowers to-day;
And give us not to think so far away
As the uncertain harvest.”
The latest Wisconsin officer killed in the line of duty was Matthew Rittner, 35, a 17-year veteran of the Milwaukee Police Department, with an expectant wife and young son. He was shot in the chest while serving a search warrant. The bullet that killed him was fired from an AK-47 through the door of a house.
Rittner was one of three Wisconsin police officers killed in the past year. Across the country, 88 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2018; 128 were killed in 2017 and 135 in 2016.
Looking at those statistics, one might think police fatalities are on the decline. But those numbers hide a disturbing trend. More police officers die by their own hands than the hands of others, and the number of police suicides is increasing every year. In 2016, 108 officers took their own lives. In 2017, 140 officers committed suicide. That number increased to 158 in 2018.
Nobody is sure why this is happening, and individual police departments seem unprepared to deal with the trend.
In part, I suspect that is because the entire orientation of law enforcement is outward. All their training and preparation is designed to deal with external threats, to protect and serve others, not themselves.
The other reason police departments have a hard time dealing with this issue is that the root causes — increased stress, depression and social isolation — are not unique to law enforcement. Every profession dealing with the pain and trauma of others is facing the same problem.
Take health care, for example. Doctors have the highest rate of suicide of any profession, more than twice the rate of the general population.
Like police officers, doctors are focused on serving others, and the more efficient they become — the more time they spend dealing with other people’s suffering — the less time they spend interacting with people in the ways required to maintain healthy, normal social relationships.
Not long ago, one of our region’s leading health-care administrators was asked what major challenges he faced. He replied, “How to do more with less.”
We generally think doing more with less is a good thing. It means we are getting more efficient, more productive, getting a better return on our investment. And our society has been very successful at increasing returns.
In just about any category we care to measure, we have seen improvements every decade for the past two centuries. We are healthier, safer, wealthier and better educated than any generation that has ever lived.
But we may have reached a tipping point in certain professions.
The brain was not designed to handle the amount of stress to which we subject those who deal every day with the darker side of human life.
To keep asking those who dedicate themselves to helping us at our most vulnerable to do more and more is morally inexcusable.
Every profession has its own vocabulary, indicating the ways it measures and ultimately improves efficiency. In law enforcement, they talk about “clearance rates,” “response times” and “enforcement productivity.”
There is no law that says we have to measure those things only and not, for example, officer well-being. It is just what we choose to do. It is a question of budgets.
We always measure what we love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.