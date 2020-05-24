Richard Kyte: Pay attention to where you are

These are real things, rich with life, full of flavor, scent, texture, and the rough beauty of independent existence. It is not the environment I love, it is all those things in the natural world I have come to know over the years, things that do not know me but which nevertheless somehow make me who I am.

The trout and the trout lily, the dandelion and the fawn, the mayfly and the whippoorwill, the clouds and the moon and the stars. They ask nothing of me but fill me with life whenever I stand in their presence.

I recall the little poem by Lorine Niedecker:

“Asa Gray wrote Increase Lapham:

pay particular attention

to my pets, the grasses.”

Losing attention is the price we pay for living in a technological world. When I start up my outboard and speed downriver to some fishing destination, I do not see the way water droplets are beading on the surface of the lily pads, and without realizing it I sacrifice the richest catch of the day.

To attend to something is to wait for it with loving patience. When I attend to something outside my self, I surrender my soul to it and in this way I am enlarged. There is no other way of moving beyond the narrow confines of self-absorption.