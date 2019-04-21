My earliest lessons in theology came from the hymns of Charles Wesley.
Most Sundays, my sister and I could be found sitting in a pew of the Frazee United Methodist Church between our mother, Arlene, and our grandmother, Bernice. Neither of them could sing.
Let me rephrase that. They sang loudly and enthusiastically, but not well. In fact, they made it difficult for anyone in their vicinity to carry a tune. Our mother was the only church member ever asked to leave the church choir. The choir was small and not very talented. They took anyone they could get. Except my mother.
Consequently, I never knew what our hymns were supposed to sound like. They all sounded pretty much the same. So, I just endured the racket the best I could by paying close attention to the words.
At first, I was too young to comprehend much, but I let the words flow into me and through me, Sunday after Sunday, year after year. Over time, the hymns of Charles Wesley shaped my understanding of God, the church, and what it means to live a good life.
Looking back, I can see in those lyrics the roots of many ideas that have become essential to the way I see the world today.
One of those ideas is that freedom is not simply the ability to do as one chooses, but rather release from the tyranny of impulses and desires.
“Come, Thou long expected Jesus
Born to set Thy people free;
From our fears and sins release us,
Let us find our rest in Thee.”
Another idea is that healthy growth of the soul is upward (toward God) and outward (toward neighbor and community), rather than downward (toward possessions) and inward (toward isolation).
“He bids us build each other up;
And, gathered into one,
To our high calling’s glorious hope,
We hand in hand go on.”
From those roots grew the understanding that maturity consists in elevation and enlargement of the soul. Years later I would discover in Aristotle the word “magnanimous” (having a great soul) and its opposite, “pusillanimous” (having a puny soul). Aristotle defined those words, but the feeling of what those words meant — the feeling of being in unity with God, with neighbors, with those who have gone before — came from Charles Wesley.
“Blest be the dear uniting love
that will not let us part;
our bodies may far off remove,
we still are one in heart.”
In Wesley’s theology, all are welcome. Eighty-five of his hymns begin with the word “come.” Church is not for the powerful and self-sufficient; it is for the outcast, the people on the margins. Again and again, Wesley encourages us to extend an invitation far and wide, as in these lines from “Come, Sinners, to the Gospel Feast:”
“Go to the hedges, and highways,
And offer all my pard’ning grace.
The worst unto my supper press,
Monsters of daring wickedness,
Tell them, my grace for all is free,
They cannot be too bad for me.”
Many of the ideas found in Wesley’s hymns are not peculiar to Methodism, nor even to Christianity, for that matter. The transcendence of beauty, truth and goodness, the virtue of hospitality toward the stranger, the motivating power of love, the necessity of losing one’s self in order to find peace — these ideas can be found in many of the world’s traditional religions.
But universal truths never take root in abstraction. They have to be embodied in particular practices, in particular times, in particular people. This is one way of understanding the significance of incarnation.
One of the great ironies of living in today’s world is that we know more than ever before about how to live a flourishing life. Yet, most of that knowledge remains at the level of abstraction, published in academic journals and discussed at conferences. At the same time, we are gradually eroding the traditional institutions like churches, clubs, and service organizations designed to put those ideas into practice and pass them down to succeeding generations.
Perhaps that is because, when it comes to education, we tend to focus on “teaching about” (information) and “teaching how” (skills) rather than paying attention to the ways people learn for themselves through repeated practice and observation.
The plain fact is, some things may be learned but cannot be taught — things like virtue and wisdom. No amount of lessons on civility or citizenship will be as significant in the development of a young person as the dispositions shaped through participating regularly in intergenerational practices focused on the common good.
We do not have to go back to the hymns of Charles Wesley, but we do have to find ways to introduce children to ideas that will elevate and enlarge their souls in ways that allow them to feel essential ideas at work within them before they are discussed, analyzed and debated.
Music, sung together by people of all abilities and all ages, is one way of doing that.
Singing is a way of embodying ideas. Singing together is a way of participating in mutual dependence. Accepting those who sing badly is a form of forgiveness.
I am my mother’s child. I need lots of forgiveness.
