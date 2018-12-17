Ralph Waldo Emerson had a slice of apple pie every morning for breakfast.
Earlier this week, searching for ideas to write about, I thought: if it worked for Emerson, maybe it will work for me. Forgoing my usual bowl of oatmeal, I set out to a local café.
“Apple pie and coffee,” I said to the server.
“Sorry sir, we don’t have any apple pie. We’ve got pumpkin and banana cream.”
I tried another place.
“Do you have any apple pie?” I asked hopefully. I used my best smile, as if that would make any difference.
“Not today. But we do have a delicious cranberry tart.”
“I don’t think cranberry is very good for inspiration. It tends to bog me down.”
She didn’t laugh. That’s OK. My jokes aren’t very good before breakfast.
If only I could get a slice of apple pie, then I could come up with some clever jokes. Not to mention an idea for this column.
It was not to be. I tried one place after another. There was key lime pie, coconut cream pie, German chocolate pie and pecan bars, but no plain old apple pie.
No wonder American journalism is in such a sorry state.
I enjoy living in 21st century America, where we have abundant choices, not only in the foods we eat, but in the clothes we wear, the books we read, the places we worship, the games we play, and the people with whom we associate.
It is a mark of the incredible affluence of our society that so many of our daily choices are not constrained by geography.
It is this fact, more than any other, that makes multicultural diversity possible.
But diversity has a price, and that price is the diminishment of any single majority culture. Even something as American as apple pie is bound to become — perhaps already is becoming — a cultural relic.
For the endpoint of increasing diversity is that we become a world of individuals, with nothing substantial in common. Many Americans already live in cities with endless variety but no distinctive shared identity. In such places, culture changes its meaning from the conditions that shape one’s life to the choices expressing one’s desires.
How different is the world we live in today from Emerson’s Concord, where he and his neighbors constructed their lives around relationships with others, around the products and services they alone could provide.
Practically, that meant there was a story to everything — an orchard where their apples were grown, a farmer from whom they got their milk, a miller who ground their flour, a carpenter who made their furniture.
If you take a tour through Emerson’s home today, you will see the dollhouse Henry Thoreau built for Emerson’s daughters, a bust made by Daniel Chester French, and a painting by Abigail May Alcott. Every object in the house has a significant connection to a person and a place; every object has a story.
As I look around my office, almost nothing has a story. Anonymous people assembled the Dell laptop on which I am writing, using components produced in factories all over the world. Who made my coffee cup, my pen, my notepad, my table, my chair? I have no idea.
This lack of connection of person to thing makes everything — in principle —replaceable. The danger is that it can give rise to an attitude that the world itself is replaceable. That when we fill in one wetland, we can replace it with another, or substitute it for something just as good. If we lose a beehive, we can find other bees, or other ways of pollinating food. We forget that there are limitations, bare essential facts that make life both possible and meaningful.
Immanual Kant observed that the dove, “cleaving the air in her free flight, and feeling its resistance, might imagine that flight would be still easier in empty space.” But, of course, it could not fly at all without resistance.
Individuals inevitably feel their own cultures as resistance, something that constrains personal freedom. Yet, we need a shared culture to provide context for our lives so that we can negotiate competing interests without falling into violence or resentment.
Apple pie was a common breakfast food in New England in the 19th century because apples were plentiful and easily preserved. And pie happened to be the best way of eating them.
Culture is the outgrowth of shared necessity. When we cease to be bound together by necessity, all that’s left is ideology.
This is why genuine culture is not a matter of race or ethnicity, it is a matter of place and time. The important question for us today, for Americans of the 21st century, is not, “What are the ways in which we are all different?” The important question is, “What are the ways in which we are all dependent upon one another?”
As I entered one last café that morning, I resigned myself to defeat. There would be no column this week. There would be no pie, no inspiration, nothing to write. “I’ll have a bowl of oatmeal,” I said.
“We’re out of oatmeal,” replied the server, “but we do have some fresh-baked apple pie.”
“Really? That would be terrific. I feel an idea starting to take shape already!”
If tacos were abundant in Emerson's time -- or perhaps cold pizza -- he might have taken even more inspiration from them than from apple pie. I was in my early 20s when a girlfriend took me to breakfast at a delicatessen and introduced me to lox and bagels. I blanched at the thought of fish for breakfast until I bit into the bagel filled with salmon, cream cheese and onion. OMG! Inspiration! Years later, on my first trip to the ancestral homeland, I got up after my first night in Norway and went to the breakfast buffet in the hotel and could not believe they were serving pickled herring as a choice, though I was glad to see the smoked salmon. But the herring for breakfast, once I tried it, Nirvana! I am not sure I have ever had apple pie for breakfast. Sounds weird. Guess I better try it.
