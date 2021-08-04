Richard Kyte: Suffering from burnout? Here's how to stop feeling so exhausted

The phrase “work-life balance” is misleading. It suggests a teeter-totter, with work on one end and life on the other. The problem is, when you have a bad day at work, it carries over to one’s home, and vice-versa. It is not so much a matter of where one spends one’s time but how one spends it. And I was evidently spending my time on the wrong things.

I decided to take an inventory of my activities. I drew three overlapping circles on a blank sheet of paper. I labeled each circle with a different aspect of life: professional, personal and social. I thought about the various activities I did throughout the week and wrote each one down in its appropriate circle. Next to the activities that increased my energy I placed a “plus” sign. Those that depleted my energy got a “minus” sign.

What I discovered surprised me. In all three areas of my life — at work, at home and in social settings — I was mostly doing energy-draining activities.

Looking at some of the things that gave me energy, I found that I was doing much less than in previous years — less teaching, less writing, less time outdoors. No wonder I was feeling lethargic. I needed to make a change.