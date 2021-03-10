Richard Kyte: Taking responsibility is a true test of character

The problem is, we have become so reliant upon others to keep us safe that when we encounter dangerous situations outside these areas of specialized risk management, we struggle to act appropriately and responsibly.

Recklessness is one of the chief ways we fail to act responsibly. An example is refusing to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. Instead of stepping up voluntarily to assume responsibility for the safety of others, many people insist on claiming a personal right to endanger others. But having a right to do something doesn’t mean doing it is right.

Another kind of failure is hesitancy, and it can be just as dangerous as recklessness. Robert K. Greenleaf observed that “one rarely has 100% of the information needed for a good decision, no matter how much one spends or how long one waits. And, if one waits too long, he has a different problem and has to start all over. This is the terrible dilemma of the hesitant decision maker.”

An example is the Jan. 6 insurrection. Within the agencies sharing responsibility for protection at the U.S. Capitol — intelligence services, Capitol Police, the Pentagon, the Architect of the Capitol, the sergeants-at-arms of the House and Senate — few individuals stepped up to act decisively when it mattered.