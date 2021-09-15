Richard Kyte: Thank the public servants in your community

It is not just in education that we are seeing rude behavior drive good people away. Local officials are resigning from positions on city councils and county boards. Law enforcement officers are resigning or taking early retirement in record numbers. Police officer retirements across the nation increased 45 percent last year.

One of the privileges of living in a free country is the freedom to criticize public servants. The freedom to criticize is not only a right, it also is a duty when done respectfully. It is the way we point out problems, offer suggestions and work together to make things better.

But the right to criticize, like any right, can be abused. One angry citizen at an Arizona school board meeting shouted, “It's my constitutional right to be as mean as I want to you guys.” Which just goes to show how wrong a person can be in expressing a right.

When we drive away public-spirited people, we are left with those motivated by other things. The result is that our public institutions become weaker, not stronger.

I am convinced that most people do not like what is happening in our society. They do not like the growing polarization, the public rudeness, the assumption that the only way to change policies is by public shaming or physical force.