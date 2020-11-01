Richard Kyte: The character of the nation

A few years ago, I attended a conference in which the speaker asked attendees to write down their answers to three questions: Who were the last three people named Person of the Year by Time magazine? Who are the three wealthiest people in the world? Who were the last three Nobel Peace Prize winners?

After a brief pause the speaker asked those who got all the answers right to raise their hands. Nobody. A few people could name four or five, most only one or two.

Then the speaker asked everyone to write down the answers to another set of questions: Who are three friends who comforted you when you were lonely? Who are three teachers who gave you confidence? Who are three friends who stood by you in difficult times?

Nearly everyone could answer those questions with no trouble. We know the people who have been most influential in our own lives, and they tend to be people only a few others know well.

We tend to overrate the influence of famous people in our lives, or perhaps we simply misunderstand the kind of influence they have. Those who reach the pinnacle of success in some realm or other may have a great deal of influence over technological developments, policy decisions, or economic conditions. But they rarely have much influence over character.