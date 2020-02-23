Richard Kyte: The contagion of bad ideas

With every passing year, Americans seem to be more focused on what doesn’t work. We seem to be more critical and less collaborative, more prone to anger and less understanding of one another.

The only way to ensure all people are treated with dignity and respect is to focus on the idea that every person has innate worth. If we just focus on the way people are mistreated — on insults and misdeeds — we end up reinforcing the very behavior we oppose.

That is why anti-bullying measures in schools are so ineffective. They not only do not reduce the incidences of bullying, in many cases they make the situation worse by normalizing bad behavior.

The Stoic philosopher Epictetus observed that “everything has two handles, the one by which it may be carried, the other by which it cannot.” He went on to advise: “If your brother acts unjustly, don’t lay hold of the action by the handle of his injustice, for by that it cannot be carried.”

When I think about the ideas that have had the most positive influence in my own life — the ideas that help me better understand the world and imagine how things might be improved, I keep returning to these seven: truth, goodness, beauty, love, soul, nature and grace. Yet I find I rarely take time to talk about the ideas I regard as most important.