Richard Kyte: The insidious toxicity of racism

The insidious nature of racism was brought home to me a number of years ago when I was living in Memphis.
I agreed to coach basketball for a citywide church league. My players were 3rd and 4th graders who lived in the neighborhood around our church. The first year I had 10 kids on my team; seven were black.
The kids had a wide range of abilities, and those with basic skills had little patience with others struggling to dribble, pass and shoot. My first task — and it was considerable — was to get them to play as a team. They had to learn to trust one another.
Fortunately, one of the kids turned out to have natural leadership abilities. He was not the most talented, but he had a quiet authority. The other kids listened to him. They respected him and desired his respect.
He would pass the ball to whichever player was open, regardless of ability; he never complained about taking his turn on the bench; he would cheer loudly for the kids who rarely scored a basket. Gradually, the other players followed suit, and they became a real team.
During the season we went 11-0. With every win the players got more confident. Then we had our first playoff game.
We travelled to the gym of a large, affluent church in the suburbs. All the players on the opposing team were white. Their families packed the bleachers. My team seemed more excited by the surroundings than intimidated. They were eager to show this new audience what they could do.
On our first possession the point guard was whistled for a double-dribble. I did not see it, but the coach doesn’t always have the best angle.
On the next possession one of our players was called for a foul. Then travelling was called; then another foul. By the time we scored our first points the half was nearly over, we were behind by 18 points, and no violations had been called against the other team.
The boys on my team were confused and dispirited. They were angry with the referees; they were angry with me; they were angry with one another.
They fell back into behaviors I had not seen since the first week of practice. They put up long, contested shots, they dribbled into double-teams, they hesitated to pass the ball to open teammates. They no longer trusted the game.
I have always been reluctant to share this story because I know it can all be explained away.
How do I know my players were not just intimidated by the large gym and the playoff atmosphere? Did my own bias affect my perception of the referees’ calls? Was the other team just too good for them? Did I compound matters by focusing more on the officiating than on how my team should be playing?
But I know what I saw.
All the work I had done to help those kids develop pride and confidence was utterly destroyed in just 15 minutes by two white men who abused their positions of authority.
That evening I talked with the kids’ parents, but there wasn’t much to say. The next day I filed a complaint with the league administrator. She said she would “look into it.”
It is hard to point to any demonstrable harm caused by the referees’ behavior. The other team was very talented. They most likely would have won the game anyway.
All the referees’ behavior did was undermine confidence in the fairness of the league. All it did was erode trust. All it did was set those kids up for a lifetime of systemic racism that they would experience over and over again in school, in the marketplace and in the courts.
Twenty-two years after that game, I still get angry thinking about it.
Racism has demonstrable effects. We see that in educational and income disparities; we see it in the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on communities of color; we see it in the dead black bodies lying in our cities’ streets.
But the most insidious effect of racism is the way it obliterates social trust.
The only consistent way of achieving lasting success in a complex endeavor is to be part of a high-functioning team, and the most important characteristic of such teams is trust. If you cannot both earn and extend trust, you stand very little chance of being invited into and maintaining a position within a successful team.
Many voices today are demanding that the “system” be dismantled, but there is always another system. There are always rules, always some kind of hierarchy according to which rewards and punishments are distributed, always people who are given authority to wield various forms of power.
What is important is to change social norms. Racist language and behavior — whether intentional or unintentional — along with various forms of coercion, bullying, manipulation and deception, must be widely resisted.
What must be set up in its place are relationships of mutual accountability, respect and good will.
There are no substitutes for this kind of everyday, basic goodness at the heart of society. There are no “systems” that will ensure fairness without basic ethical behavior by those who maintain the systems.
We do not have to wait for widespread governmental reforms to address the root causes of social inequity and discrimination.
We can begin right now in our own neighborhoods. That is where lasting change always takes place, at the level of trust, where we learn to be a team.
Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. He also is a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.
