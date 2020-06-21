Richard Kyte: The insidious toxicity of racism

On our first possession the point guard was whistled for a double-dribble. I did not see it, but the coach doesn’t always have the best angle.

On the next possession one of our players was called for a foul. Then travelling was called; then another foul. By the time we scored our first points the half was nearly over, we were behind by 18 points, and no violations had been called against the other team.

The boys on my team were confused and dispirited. They were angry with the referees; they were angry with me; they were angry with one another.

They fell back into behaviors I had not seen since the first week of practice. They put up long, contested shots, they dribbled into double-teams, they hesitated to pass the ball to open teammates. They no longer trusted the game.

I have always been reluctant to share this story because I know it can all be explained away.

How do I know my players were not just intimidated by the large gym and the playoff atmosphere? Did my own bias affect my perception of the referees’ calls? Was the other team just too good for them? Did I compound matters by focusing more on the officiating than on how my team should be playing?

But I know what I saw.