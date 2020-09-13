Richard Kyte: The limits of good intentions

And that is what I saw happening with the pro-life demonstrators. Their sincere intention was to further the pro-life cause; their effect, which they themselves did not even see, was to drive sympathetic people away from them.

I saw the same thing happening a couple weeks ago with the video of Black Lives Matter protesters in Washington, D.C., angrily confronting a restaurant patron.

The reaction of many people watching that video — even those supportive of the BLM movement — was to cringe, to feel empathy for the woman under attack. That was not the intention of the protesters, but it was their effect.

The most powerful force in the world is self-deception. It leads us to think that the effects of our actions inevitably align with our intentions. That is rarely true in politics.

During the summer we witnessed a period of high drama with little effect. And we are about to see the drama increase as zealous partisans on both sides of the political divide ramp up the rhetoric of dire consequences.

They will spit and shout and spew hatred with the clear conscience of self-righteous contempt.

But deep-seated cultural problems do not respond to simple political solutions. They never have in the past, and they won’t do so this year.

We should never sacrifice our humanity for the sake of an uncertain result. To do so is to make a bargain with the devil, and we know who always comes out better in that deal.

Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. He also is a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.

