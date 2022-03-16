Richard Kyte: The most important leadership is in the middle

The most common question I get from adult students is how to deal with a bad supervisor. The question rarely comes during class. It comes during a break or in conversation after class. They don’t want to ask the question in front of others.

They are not alone. Employee engagement averages about 30 percent across the nation, and Gallup estimates that 70 percent of the variance in employee engagement scores within companies is due to managers.

But American companies do not do a very good job of preparing people for their first leadership roles. Many employees are given some limited supervisory responsibilities relatively early in their careers, usually with no experience and little to no training. What’s more, some companies make it downright difficult to be a good leader in the middle of the organization.

I had a conversation once with a factory manager who had just been chewed out by his boss. The problem? The manager wasn’t “staying in his lane.” The employees he supervised felt respected and empowered. When employees from other parts of the company heard about this, they began coming to him for advice. Trying to be a good leader had made him stand out — admired by those on the factory floor, suspected by his peers in management.

This is not an unusual dilemma for managers: Is it better to stand out or to fit in? The answer, of course, depends on what kind of person one wants to be, how one wants to face life.

Most people’s natural orientation is to face upward and outward, in the direction of growth — that is, until resistance in its various forms pushes back, stunting one’s aspirations and forcing their attention downward and inward.

“Go along to get along” becomes the unspoken mantra of too many unfortunate souls who never push through to their full potential. They are the ones who, in the words of the musician John Prine, “Go to work in the morning, then come home in the evening and have nothing to say.”

A few of those who do push through rise far. They are asked to give talks or write books with advice for aspiring leaders, but too often they forget the doubts and uncertainties they struggled to overcome in the middle period of their lives. That’s understandable, because leadership at the top of an organization not only looks very different from leadership in the middle, it feels very different. There is much less resistance in giving orders downward than giving suggestions upward.

There are about 39,000 chief executive officers in the United States and an estimated 8 million managers. And those figures just include large companies. There are millions more who work in small businesses, and millions more yet who have others kinds of positions that involve both reporting to others and having others report to them. In other words, the vast majority of employees with some kind of leadership role in organizations are operating from the middle. They remain in the middle for most, if not all, of their careers, and their influence on the well-being of their respective organizations is significantly underrated.

We are still beholden to a false distinction between managing and leading. Because we don’t often expect managers to be leaders, we don’t look for the right traits in the people we choose to fill those roles, and we don’t provide them with the right kind of guidance to develop into good leaders.

Everybody who takes on a leadership role wants to be a good leader. They want to be effective, to be a positive influence, but too often they do not know how. Many think real leadership has to wait until the next step up the ladder. They say to themselves: It’s something I can do in the future, when my career has advanced, when I get promoted, when I get that new job with more responsibility, more power.

But good leadership isn’t about power; it’s about attitude. It’s about stretching and growing, learning and reflecting. Good leadership starts with an inward journey. Outward influence, what most people think of when they hear the word “leadership,” is the fruit of that journey.

When my students ask me how to deal with a bad supervisor, I don’t have a simple answer. It depends on the situation. How bad the supervisor is, how long one can tolerate the situation, whether there are opportunities to get out and get a job in an organization that cares about its employees. But I then tell them not to forget what it feels like, to make sure they use the experience to become better leaders themselves. You can’t control the behavior of others, but you have a great deal of control over the kind of person you allow yourself to be.

The best path when leading from the middle is to commit to the growth of others through the effort to inspire and engage. It is a kind of leadership that does not neatly correspond to organizational charts. It refuses to stay in its lane. It operates through the careful cultivation of trust and good will. It enriches the lives of those who commit to it and the lives of all those it touches.

Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and co-host of “The Ethical Life” podcast.

