Richard Kyte: There is reason to hope

Years ago, I heard Parker Palmer talk about his memories of Robert Greenleaf, the founder of the servant leadership movement.

He reflected on Greenleaf’s deep and enduring sadness and remarked how people who only read Greenleaf’s more popular writings are often surprised by that. They imagine him as perpetually cheerful. They assume anyone who encourages others to a life a service and commitment to the common good must be filled with happiness. But that is not the case.

The truth is that those who are most deeply committed to the common good and who work tirelessly to improve their organizations, neighborhoods or communities during a long period of time generally experience similar proportions of both joy and sorrow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

They tend to be motivated by a powerful vision of a better future and at the same time profoundly sorrowed by how difficult it is to turn that vision into reality.

Sorrow, however, is not despair. In fact, it seems to me that those who find a way to accommodate sorrow within an ongoing commitment to the good are those who are most likely to avoid despair over the long haul.

They are people who know how to celebrate successes as well as grieve failures; they understand that one day does not make a summer.