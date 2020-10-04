Richard Kyte: Time to usher in the beloved community

This week my mailbox has been filled with campaign flyers. Most of them are sleekly produced on high-quality paper, using words and images artfully designed to cast one candidate in a good light while disparaging the opponent.
Two in particular caught my attention because I know the candidates. The two individuals certainly disagree with one another on policies, yet they are both decent, hard-working, sincere people who take their responsibilities seriously. But you wouldn’t know that from the campaign ads.
I worry that this tendency to depict one side as good and the other side as evil is having lasting detrimental effects in our society. A sure sign of this is when we do not find such depictions shocking, when we take them as “par for the course,” simply what campaign professionals are supposed to do.
Another sure sign is when we acquiesce in broad generalizations, nodding our head when someone recounts the most extreme rantings and ravings from the opposing party and concluding that’s how “all Democrats” or “all Republicans” think. It is nonsense, of course, but pernicious nonsense when such distortions pass unremarked.
The danger this polarization poses for our politics is perhaps obvious. If one side is “good” and the other side “evil,” then there is no point trying to understand the other side, much less working with them on shared solutions to complex problems.
You don’t “negotiate” with evil, you “destroy” it. Yet when approximately half of the population votes every four years for each side, that means our political energies are directed toward destroying — or at least silencing — half of our citizens.
The danger of political polarization is even more ominous for our individual moral state. As we become habituated to these distortions, our hearts become hardened, we begin looking for the worst in others, and what we look for we will usually find.
This truth, that we always tend to find what we are looking for, whether that is something we love or fear, is at the heart of a long-standing moral principle. Immanuel Kant called it The Categorical Imperative, one version of which is to always act as if one lived in a “kingdom of ends.”
John Lewis, reflecting on his life-long pursuit of justice, put it this way: “I wanted to believe, and I did believe, that things would get better. But later I discovered that you have to have this sense of faith that what you’re moving toward is already done. It’s already happened. . . . So, you try to appeal to the goodness of every human being and you don’t give up. You never give up on anyone.”
This insistence on seeing the good in others, even those with whom one disagrees, is the key to ushering in the “beloved community” to which Martin Luther King Jr. frequently referred. It is the path of love.
In 1957, addressing those who argued for a violent response to injustice, King said: “The aftermath of the ‘fight with fire’ method which you suggest is bitterness and chaos, the aftermath of the love method is reconciliation and creation of the beloved community. Physical force can repress, restrain, coerce, destroy, but it cannot create and organize anything permanent; only love can do that. Yes, love — which means understanding, creative, redemptive goodwill, even for one’s enemies.”
We could use voices like King and Lewis today, to point out how reactive, backward looking and ultimately self-destructive our political discourse has become, to remind us to look at where we want to go, to name our destination and invite others to join us in the journey.
One afternoon I arrived early for a meeting that I knew would be contentious. I sat down in the back of the room and watched as others arrived. As I looked on each face in turn, I determined to think of one good thing about that person, and only that good thing. Then something remarkable happened.
For the next few hours I felt as if I were surrounded by love, as if the goodness of everyone present was real and palpable and the issues we debated were mere phantasms, pale and insubstantial in comparison to the light shining within each human heart. And I thought I understood what Dr. King meant by the beloved community, and what it might mean to live within a kingdom of ends, a world in which the destination we seek is already achieved.
We create our communities by the conversations we have. Conversations, it is true, are nothing but words. But words are powerful. They can tear down or they can build up. And when we use words wisely and lovingly, we each do our part to bring into existence the community in which we want to live.
“When I move and travel around America,” observed John Lewis, “I hear so many people, especially middle-aged and older people, saying, ‘Congressman, I feel so down; I feel so lost. Do you have a word?’ And I will say, ‘Be hopeful, be brave, love peace.’”
Be hopeful. Be brave. Love peace.
Words to live by. Words to usher in the beloved community.
Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University. He also is a community member of the La Crosse Tribune editorial board.
In this Series
The Ethical Life: Column by Richard Kyte
-
Richard Kyte: Time to usher in the beloved community
-
Richard Kyte: The limits of good intentions
-
Richard Kyte: Celebrating the colonel's life well lived
- 12 updates
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!