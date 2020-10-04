Richard Kyte: Time to usher in the beloved community

You don’t “negotiate” with evil, you “destroy” it. Yet when approximately half of the population votes every four years for each side, that means our political energies are directed toward destroying — or at least silencing — half of our citizens.

The danger of political polarization is even more ominous for our individual moral state. As we become habituated to these distortions, our hearts become hardened, we begin looking for the worst in others, and what we look for we will usually find.

This truth, that we always tend to find what we are looking for, whether that is something we love or fear, is at the heart of a long-standing moral principle. Immanuel Kant called it The Categorical Imperative, one version of which is to always act as if one lived in a “kingdom of ends.”

John Lewis, reflecting on his life-long pursuit of justice, put it this way: “I wanted to believe, and I did believe, that things would get better. But later I discovered that you have to have this sense of faith that what you’re moving toward is already done. It’s already happened. . . . So, you try to appeal to the goodness of every human being and you don’t give up. You never give up on anyone.”