Richard Kyte: Truth begins at home

I could hear the pain in his voice as Greg described the situation. It hurt him deeply that his mother not only took his efforts for granted, she seemed oblivious to the pain she was inflicting. But what hurt him most was that he could not even talk to her about it. They have not had a genuine conversation in many years.

For her entire life, his mother told herself that if she and her husband believed the right things, prayed every day, went to church and brought their children up in the right way, their life would turn out well: they would be healthy and prosperous, they would have status in their community, their children would grow up to be obedient and successful.

Now the story is falling apart. One child is gay; the other is physically and emotionally distant. Neither child shares her faith. Her husband barely remembers who she is. Their retirement savings are gone. They no longer live in the community she calls home. She does not know how to reconcile the story she has always told herself with the reality she is facing today.

So she denies: she blames others for what is happening, she withholds information from her friends, she crafts a narrative about her life to make it more acceptable.

We all do this to some degree.

