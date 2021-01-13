Richard Kyte: Truth is only reliable foundation for justice

There is an old saying that goes: “When the student is ready, the teacher will appear.” This year, for a variety of reasons, my students have been ready, and an ancient teacher has appeared.

Each year I assign Plato’s “Apology,” the dialogue in which Socrates defends himself against charges that he believed in false gods and corrupted the youth. I ask students to read the dialogue and tell me what they think. For the past 25 years, the most common response has been that they admire Socrates because “he stood up for his beliefs.”

That’s an understandable reaction because it is the kind of praise our culture often gives to someone who refuses to bow to pressure. And Socrates not only refused to bow or show remorse, he even taunted the jury, claiming he should be rewarded for persistently questioning his fellow Athenians about what they claimed to know. As a result, he was found guilty and executed a few days later.

The problem with my students’ response to the dialogue is that it’s completely and utterly wrong. Socrates pointedly and repeatedly claims that his mission is to challenge the unearned but comfortable certainty in which the majority reside. The good person, he says, is not one who “stands up for his beliefs” but the one who questions them, the one who is willing to acknowledge not knowing much at all.