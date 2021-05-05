Richard Kyte: We can learn a lot from working with our hands

A hundred years ago, about 40% of Americans lived on farms; today it is 1%. For the past century, occupations have moved consistently away from interaction with the world of things — agriculture, manufacturing, trades — and more toward professional and service-oriented work.

The upshot is that most of us spend the majority of our lives in a world of talk, with less direct contact with the world outside our heads. That makes it hard for us to think clearly about the real-world effects of our ideas.

This can be seen in the fact that so much of our public discourse is mere posturing, declaring attitudes and intentions without ever following through. We may have a pretty good idea of what we “stand for” but little practical knowledge of what the consequences of our stance will be.

If there is one thing you learn from working in the world of things — whether it is farming, manufacturing or construction — it is that intentions are very different from results.

Booker T. Washington, who founded the Tuskegee Institute, believed in integrating academic education and vocational training, not just for the purpose of earning an income but for the salubrious effects on character. In “My Larger Education,” he wrote: