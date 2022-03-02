Richard Kyte: We must share our good stories, too

“How much worse can it get?” he asked.

We had been discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what it could mean for the future. He was concerned not just about the economy but also about global instability and the prospects for increased conflict in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He had no confidence in America as a positive force for good in the world.

And why should he? American self-confidence is at an all-time low. We lack trust in our government, our financial institutions, our businesses and our universities. We lack trust in each other. It seems impossible to get a majority opinion on any direction we should take as a country. If we cannot lead ourselves, how can we expect to lead anyone else?

What’s more, we don’t even seem to like ourselves. We know that from the stories we tell, which rarely are about the many good things people are doing. We love to talk about fellow Americans’ worst behavior, and when we focus exclusively on bad behavior, it soon comes to seem as if that is all there is.

When I mentioned to a few people recently that I would be flying to Oklahoma, the first thing they told me was the news they had just heard about yet another unruly airline passenger having to be restrained.

According to the FAA, 2021 set a record for unruly behavior by airline passengers, with 5,981 incidents. That seems like a lot of bad behavior, but one should keep in mind that there are about 42,000 domestic flights carrying 2.6 million passengers each day. So even last year, with a record amount of bad behavior, ruly passengers outnumbered unruly passengers by a ratio of 944,255,000 to 1. Put another way, 1 out of about every 2,500 flights has a passenger who misbehaves badly enough to be reported.

My flight was uneventful. The people I encountered were invariably kind and helpful. It was early in the morning, so the TSA agents were a little bleary-eyed but cheerful. There was a long line at the airport coffee shop, but the people waiting were patient, and the baristas quick and efficient. As I was boarding the plane, the man ahead of me set his own bags down to help an elderly woman lift her carry-on bag into the overhead compartment. When I arrived at my destination, a young woman at the car rental counter greeted me with a twinkle in her eye (and most likely a smile behind her mask). That’s the way it was during the entire trip. People were, as usual, friendly and polite.

I would love to see this as a news headline: “Ruly passenger helps stranger with luggage.” Of course, a story like that would not be news, because it happens all the time. But that is the point: Good behavior is the norm. We know that because most of us witness it every day.

The real story to be told about unruly airline passengers is not that there are so many more of them recently, it is that they don’t get away with it. Other passengers and well-trained flight attendants don’t let them. If there is one thing that can unite people into a common purpose, it’s a bully who is out of control.

The moral lesson is this: When large numbers of people share expectations about acceptable behavior, those behaviors are increased. For the most part, people in our country treat each other with courtesy and respect in public places. The greatest danger is not that more bullies will suddenly show up. The greatest danger is that we might begin thinking bad behavior is the norm, and we quit standing up to it.

Countries are the same way. In the days since Russia invaded Ukraine, we witnessed democratically minded people coming together to stand up to bad behavior. Russian President Vladimir Putin is a bully. He always has been. But our own lack of self-confidence and the loss of trust in democratic institutions has emboldened him. That seems to be shifting now.

Democracy succeeds only on the basis of trust and collaboration. Without free people willingly coming together to insist on shared norms of acceptable behavior, the powerful individual can seize control.

For too long, America has been suffering from the problem of self-misrepresentation, believing the worst stories about itself and neglecting to tell the best stories.

We need to tell the good stories because that is how we keep our hope alive. It is how we encourage each other to keep going. It is how we remind each other that it takes all of us to keep the bullies in check.

Sometimes I like to start my classes by asking students to share a story of something good they witnessed during the past few days. Everybody has those stories, but until we share them, they seem disconnected and isolated, too insignificant to make a difference. But when a room full of people all share stories of goodness, an amazing thing happens: hope is restored; spirits are lifted; confidence is reclaimed.

Take time this week to share your own stories of goodness with people around you. Let them know this is what America looks like. It is the goodness and integrity of everyday people that makes a democracy strong. Right now, the world needs reminders of the virtues of democracy. America needs to remind itself of its own goodness.

Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis., and co-host of “The Ethical Life” podcast.

