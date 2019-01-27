Every week we find our news filled with discussion of another social media-generated outrage: boys on a school trip accosting a Native American drummer, students at Yale shouting at a professor, high school boys in Baraboo making a Nazi salute. Judgment is swift and severe.
How did we become so confident about judging other people’s moral character?
The other day I tried to walk into a coffee shop. Several people were bunched together just inside the entrance, waiting to order coffee. There should have been plenty of room for everyone, but a woman at the head of the line was standing back about 10 feet from the counter, forcing everyone behind her to squeeze into a little space.
Her intention, I assume, was to keep a respectful distance between herself and the person ordering coffee. However, because she never turned around to notice the discomfort she was causing behind her, she ended up being inconsiderate.
We do not have a word in the English language to denote situations in which we cause harm through simple inattention. The best we can come up with are phrases like “unintended harm” or “unforeseen consequences.” But these phrases fail to capture the moral complexity of such behavior, which can range from minor annoyance to serious culpability.
The Latin word for the behavior I am describing was “aversio,” which means, literally, “turning away.” It was the word St. Augustine used to describe sin. He held that whenever we prefer a lesser good to a greater good we sin. And we usually make such choices because our attention is misdirected, either through misplaced desire or ignorance, not from a desire to do harm.
Our increasingly secular society has largely abandoned words like “sin” in an effort to be more tolerant of others, less judgmental, more accepting of differences. But in the process, we have become more judgmental, less appreciative of the complexity of human nature.
The fact is, human beings are always more than one thing. We are inconsistent and contradictory — hopeful one moment and despairing the next, energetic and lazy, foolish and wise, generous and selfish, compassionate and hurtful. In theological language, human beings are fallen. We routinely fail to live up to our own standards.
When the photograph of Baraboo High School students making what appears to be a Nazi salute circulated on social media, critics were quick to judge, calling the boys “racists,” “bullies,” and “Nazis.” But when it comes to the boys’ moral character, we know almost nothing from the evidence of the photograph alone. That is a judgment only people who know them well are qualified to make.
In his “Confessions,” St. Augustine recalls climbing over a wall with his friends and stealing some pears. It was a senseless act of theft, because they did not even bother to eat the pears, they just threw them to the hogs. So why did he do it?
“Now, as I think back on the state of my mind then,” he writes, “I am altogether certain that I would not have done it alone. Perhaps then what I really loved was the companionship of those with whom I did it.”
That does not excuse the action, but it explains it. Augustine desired friendship, even if that meant doing something he knew to be wrong. Friendship is not a bad thing; it is a good thing, one of the most important things we can seek in life. But it is not more important than justice. When we seek friendship at the cost of doing harm to another, we are turning the wrong way. We are preferring a lesser good to a greater good.
There is no one thing we can do to ensure that our attention is always rightly focused. What we can do is look closely and honestly at the effects of our actions on others, reminding ourselves of each person’s innate dignity, their undeniable reality, and their worthiness to be loved.
Just as I know nothing at all about the moral character of the woman in the coffee shop, I also know nothing about the moral character of the students from Covington Catholic or Baraboo High School. Many of them, I assume, did what their friends were doing because they wanted to fit in. That does not make their behavior less abhorrent, but it also does not make them morally worse than those who condemn them.
Every day we perform actions that cause some manner of harm to others. Most of the time the harms are unintentional. Yet, they are often avoidable, if only we knew more, or had more time, or were paying closer attention.
That does not make us bad people. It makes us sinful people: inconsistent, inattentive, filled with desires, fears, hopes and worries that frequently lead us astray.
Jesus told his followers, “love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”
How much less demanding it should be for us today to love our opponents and pray for those who offend us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.