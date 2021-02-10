Richard Kyte: What is the true character of America?

Is our country plagued by racism? Then identify racist behaviors and work to stop them while focusing intently and persistently on treating all people with reverence and respect.

Is our country plagued by oppression and inequity? Then identify specific behaviors and policies that contribute to inequity and work to change them while focusing intently and persistently on being fair-minded.

Is America plagued by violence? Then identify violent behaviors and work to resist them while focusing intently and persistently on being a peacemaker.

Many people in our society today believe fervently that to look forward is to ignore our sins. They urge us to continue looking backward, endlessly picking at the scabs of wounds inflicted by our culture wars. They defend this behavior by saying they have to “raise awareness” and “point out injustice.” They preach change and practice stagnation.

When Lot’s family departed Sodom, the angels warned them not to look back. Lot’s wife turned her eyes back to the city and became a pillar of salt. You cannot leave your old self behind by looking backward. If you do, you will never leave.

So, what is the path forward?