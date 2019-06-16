Some years ago, I raised a question at a meeting about something that was not on the agenda. It concerned an important issue that several people had discussed privately but nobody wanted to bring up. So I did.
The leader of the meeting shot me the look. You have probably seen it yourself. It’s the look disapproving parents give to children when they are misbehaving in public. It means, “Why don’t you just be quiet and behave yourself?” Everybody in the room got the message. We moved on to the agenda items.
I believe something like this took place at Boeing and led, indirectly, to the catastrophic failures of the Max 737.
A June 1 story in The New York Times by reporters Jack Nicas, Natalie Kitroeff, David Gelles and James Glanz described how several decisions about design and training at Boeing, as well as certifications by the Federal Aviation Administration, were made on the basis of misguided assumptions about an automated system known as MCAS (Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System).
The system, as originally designed, used data from two different sensors on the plane. But late in the plane’s development, a software design change expanded the scope and function of the MCAS. That change entailed eliminating one of the sensors.
An engineer who had worked on the MCAS design, when informed that it relied on data from only one sensor, replied, “That’s nuts.”
Another engineer, who was on the team that made the decision to eliminate the sensor, said, “I don’t recall ever having any real debates over whether it was a good idea or not.”
Different teams working on overlapping aspects of the plane’s design were not fully communicating with one another, and with pressures to speed up production, there was no encouragement to ask the sorts of questions that might slow things down.
The only way to raise the difficult questions that could have addressed the problem in a timely fashion would have been for someone to step out of the boundaries established by organizational protocol. And so the problem, which could have been resolved at the design stage, was passed along into production. The extent of the problem blindsided everyone at Boeing because nobody knew its full extent. They had hidden it from themselves.
We tend to think of ethics in individualistic terms. If a company does something wrong, we want to know who is responsible. We want to find a villain.
In situations of villainy, the remedy is to identify individuals who might cause harm and either educate or sanction them. That is where codes of professional conduct and compliance officers come in. They focus on the various types of individual good and bad conduct. They encourage honesty, competence and responsibility, and they discourage behavior involving misrepresentation, theft and conflicts of interest.
But in cases where there is no villain, where there is only miscommunication, or confusion, or lack of focus, the problem is usually not one or two individuals but rather organizational culture.
This is where servant leadership comes in.
My colleague, Tom Thibodeau, is fond of saying, “The agenda is always in the room.” What he means is that the leader’s chief role is not to accomplish what he or she believes to be important, but to discover what is really important from the people around him or her and then use that knowledge to move the organization’s goals forward. That requires humility, courage and the discipline of active listening.
Most of all, active listening involves scrupulous attention to how and when people talk to one another. What happens when challenges arise? Are people rewarded for asking difficult questions at inopportune times, or are they punished?
Active listening is the heart of servant leadership. Most leaders have neither the competence nor the self-confidence to do it well. They get frustrated with the messiness of the process; they get annoyed by people who bring up irrelevancies; they succumb to external pressures to achieve deadlines or benchmarks; they force their will on others.
Pretty soon people stop asking difficult questions. Those who make the leader’s work easier get advanced; those who persist in being troublesome get pushed to the side. They are dismissed as “having their own agenda,” not being “team players,” being “disgruntled” or “disengaged.”
Then one day something happens. For most organizations it is not a plane crash, or an oil rig explosion, or a bridge collapse. It is something more ordinary, but still devastating for the people involved. A food product is contaminated and requires a recall; a shortfall in revenue goes undetected until it’s too late; the market shifts in an unforeseen way resulting in layoffs.
We don’t call these “ethical” problems. But that is what they are.
And in most organizations today, it is a much bigger problem than intentional misconduct by individuals.
