Richard Kyte: Why are we so uncomfortable with solitude?

As a teenager I came across an observation C.S. Lewis made about the author and fellow member of the Inklings, Charles Williams. He noted that in every circumstance he always looked to be “at home.”

I remember wondering about that. What would it mean to feel at home wherever I was?

At that time, I didn’t have the words to describe what I was beginning to discover, but today I would describe it this way. I began to see that feeling at home meant not seeking satisfaction in the ever-shifting opinions of others but seeking satisfaction in things of lasting, inherent worth. And I began to understand that to discover those things I needed solitude.

The young people I see on college campuses today are less comfortable with solitude than any previous generation. They are busier, more distracted, more anxious. They are less likely to express unpopular ideas in class, more eager to seek acceptance and approval from their peers. They are reluctant to stand apart. They value diversity but are suspicious of individuality. They are highly attuned to other people’s opinions of them.

A common speculation is that youth today are lonelier than ever because social media has been replacing face-to-face interactions. There is solid evidence that depression and anxiety are increasing among teens, and it seems reasonable to point to social isolation as a key factor.

Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called loneliness an “epidemic” back in 2017. And Google’s Ngram Viewer reveals that use of the term “loneliness” has been rising steadily over the past two decades. If you do a search for “loneliness epidemic,” you might be surprised at the number of articles written recently with that phrase in the headline.

Yet, despite the headlines, there is little empirical evidence that people today are actually lonelier than they were 20, 30, or even 60 years ago. The best available evidence I have found suggests loneliness is not increasing among youth and may actually be decreasing.

The widespread assumption that loneliness is increasing may actually be harmful, because mistaken assumptions drive bad policy and bad personal choices.

Take, for example, the assumption, held for the past several decades by a majority of Americans, that crime is increasing. That led to harsher sentencing, more aggressive policing, and the highest incarceration rate in the world.

Americans do not actually experience more crime than other countries, we just fear it more. We pay more attention to it. It looms larger in our imaginations. And then we overreact to it.

The false assumption about loneliness is also driven by fear. As our nation has become more populous, we have started paying more attention to loneliness. But that’s not because we are more alone. We are actually surrounded by more people, more activities, more events, more stuff going on, than ever before.

So, even though today it is more difficult to actually be alone, we talk about loneliness twice as much as we did just 20 years ago. It is fair to say Americans are obsessed with loneliness.

Maybe that’s why we continue to blame real mental health problems on a false cause.

We know from psychological studies that outwardly-focused goals that are dependent on the evaluation of others — like success, reputation and appearance — are associated with increased anxiety and depression and that inwardly-focused goals that are dependent on evaluations of inherent worth — like growth, creativity and usefulness — are associated with increased well-being.

Yet, we continue to perpetuate the myth that anxiety and depression are due to loneliness and lack of belonging. Instead of encouraging our young people to work through loneliness and to embrace solitude, we teach them to fear it.

I boarded an airplane for the first time as a college junior and headed overseas for a year. Coming from a small town in the Midwest, I had little experience of the broader world and was entirely unprepared for living among strangers. It was the most difficult experience of my life, and — for the first several months — the loneliest. It was also the best experience of my life.

One thing it taught me was that to benefit from solitude I must not fear loneliness. The fear of loneliness drives one to stay busy, often with superficial engagements, distractions and diversions. It also drives one to seek satisfaction in the approval of others.

There are some who will not understand this, who take the temperature of their condition from every word and glance that issues from the faces of those around them. They claim their identity in a social construct. They have given up their own substantial being in favor of a will-o-the-wisp, always disappearing when one gets close and reappearing beyond reach.

To embrace solitude one must, on occasion, be willing to give up distractions and give attention to that which is deep and meaningful. It means disregarding the opinion of the majority. Over time, one comes to the realization that I belong, not because others approve of me, but because I am.

Solitude is the way one learns to feel at home in the world.

