Richard Kyte: Why gun owners need a change of heart

Our kids could have guns, but with conditions. The most important one was that guns — even toy guns — were never to be treated as toys. My responsibility was to establish the household rules and see that they were enforced. I would designate a safe place to store the guns and make sure our kids received safety training at the appropriate ages. If they violated any of the rules, their guns would be taken away. The rules applied to me, too.

Why can’t the same approach be used in our national gun debate? Why can’t those who own guns and know the most about them take responsibility for ensuring they're used safely and without malicious intent?

Admittedly, ensuring safe, responsible gun ownership is much more difficult in a nation than in a household. But the principle is the same. Those who claim a right to do something also take responsibility for ensuring that the exercise of their right does not cause undue harm to others. The task is difficult but not impossible. It requires a willingness by both sides to set reasonable expectations.