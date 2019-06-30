There is a lot of talk these days about politicians and honesty.
Fact checking of political statements has become a central function of journalists. And several well-known newspapers have, for the first time, begun using the word “lie” in their political coverage.
Gallup’s annual survey on honesty and ethics indicates Americans have less confidence in the truthfulness of members of Congress than any other profession.
As an ethicist, what I find most interesting about this apparently deepening concern about the truthfulness of political speech is the greater social context within which the discourse is playing out. What does it signify about Americans’ attitudes toward honesty?
Do Americans today really believe it is important to tell the truth?
Most people say it is. And most people lie.
Research on lying is notoriously problematic, first, because so many people lie on surveys, and second, because many people believe their own lies.
One study found that about 40% of people surveyed admit to lying on a regular basis. However, another study found that 60% of people lied during a 10 minute face-to-face conversation.
That’s bad enough. But yet another study found that people are five times more likely to lie in online communications than face-to-face.
That’s especially problematic in a society where more and more public conversations take place online. If we have solid evidence that certain modes of speech encourage dishonesty, shouldn’t we rely on them less, instead of more, when it comes to discussing matters of importance?
Socrates thought the greatest threat to democracy was dishonesty. But it was not the dishonesty of others that worried him. It was dishonesty toward oneself.
It is easy to believe what one wants to believe; but knowing the truth, especially when it is something one does not want to acknowledge, is hard work. The only way to do that is to make a habit of it, always telling the truth as a matter of course, not as a matter of convenience.
The problem for democracies is that people who tell the truth tend to be disagreeable. They tell us things we do not want to hear. They do not win popularity contests, not to mention elections.
Indeed, Socrates became so unpopular an Athenian jury of 501 citizens voted to execute him. And what was he found guilty of? Saying false things about the gods and corrupting the youth. In other words, they executed him for talking, for saying things they did not want to hear.
I think we should take the warnings of Socrates seriously.
For generations, teachers and parents told kids a story about George Washington cutting down a cherry tree and admitting it to his father. The story turned out to be fictional, but it contains an important truth. The health of our nation really does depend on trusting that our leaders will not lie to us. The health of our nation also depends on citizens telling the truth to one another. That was the whole point of the story.
It is, of course, important for leaders to tell the truth. But in democracies, it is even more important that citizens speak the truth to one another, that they develop the habit of truth-telling, that they teach it to their children, and that they value it more highly than anything else.
The Washington Post hosts a Fact Checker page that awards “Pinocchios” for false and misleading statements, ranging from one Pinocchio for a slight omission or exaggeration to four Pinocchios for “whoppers.”
One imagines they came up with this rating system because in the story, Pinocchio’s nose grows longer every time he tells a lie. It signifies the fact that lying has bad consequences for the liar.
However, the symbolism of the story goes much deeper. Pinocchio is a marionette. What he wants, above all, is to become a real person, with autonomy and the respect of others.
But he begins his adventures by telling lies, trying to manipulate others to his will. And the further he goes down that path the further away from humanity he gets, until finally he is barely capable of speech, braying like a donkey.
Whenever we lie to someone to get something we want, we do violence to their dignity, and to our own. This is the danger of tolerating and participating in a culture of falsehood. Pretty soon we become accustomed to it, and we lose our sense of what makes us human.
The entire justification for democracy as a form of government is that its decisions are based on the will of the people. This may not result in most of us getting our way most of the time, but it does allow us to live with dignity, as human beings with self-rule rather than subject to the rule of others.
In order for us to sustain democracy over the long term, we must have reverence for truth. Socrates understood this.
Words are not just tools for getting what we want. They are the means by which we sustain our humanity.
