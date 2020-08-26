Rob Abraham: Schools must find solutions for families

For months, the YMCA in La Crosse has consistently approached the seemingly never ending string of changes impacting families with a “how can we help the community?” approach.
This includes making sweeping changes to summer care that implemented safety protocols that kept kids and teachers safe. The successful summer program ended last week.
The La Crosse School District has consistently approached the seemingly never ending string of changes with a “we can’t” approach. This included canceling summer classes and programs, delaying in-person schooling at all levels, etc.
With the September virtual announcement, the Y immediately responded with “how can we help?” It worked to find a way to provide emergency in-person care at school facilities (where kids are comfortable) during the school day with the support of district staff to help facilitate the online learning.
The availability of care was announced publicly and, finally, a huge wave of relief reached families.
Until Aug. 21, less than two weeks until the start of school. It’s now our understanding the emergency in-person care is in jeopardy because the district won’t commit staff to this emergency program.
How is this possible? What changed since the Y and district reached the partnership to provide care at the school buildings? How is it possible that the Y can find college students at minimum wage who are willing to help but district staff can’t be located?
And what’s worse: If this fails, hundreds of families will learn at the last minute they don’t have care. I have no doubt “because the district won’t provide staff to help students” won’t be the reason cited when it’s made public.
Every week, I think I can’t be more disappointed in the district and yet I am. Strike that. It’s not just disappointing us. It is failing students. I’ll say that again so that’s it’s clear: It is failing students. Placing iPads in the hands of kids isn’t helping. That’s reacting.
What steps and measures are being taken now to open schools for in-person on Oct. 4?
School Board, you were elected by parents who trusted you to be their voice.
Never before and likely never in the near future will it be more important to ask tough questions and press those who were hired because they believe “students are at the forefront.” We are watching and depending on you.
Editor’s note: La Crosse school Superintendent Aaron Engel responds:
The School District of La Crosse is working closely with the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club to provide daytime care while students are learning virtually in September. The school district is providing staffing, building space, food services and funds to make this service a reality.
We are incredibly thankful for the collaboration with the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club. They are wonderful partners and a valued resource in our community.
We are also thankful to the school personnel who are working tirelessly to make daytime care for students possible. It is a lot of work to develop this option for parents in such a short period of time. As we move forward, we thank our staff who are stepping up to provide this service for the students and families in need.
We know this is a difficult time for many people. Plans are continually changing as we react to the conditions in the community and to new information about COVID-19. As you have questions, please go to our website, or reach out to your building principal or district staff to get the most current, accurate information.
The concern expressed this year about how we are starting the school year is a clear sign how much our community values public education.
We are committed to providing a safe, high-quality education for every student, every day. Thank you for your support of public schools.
Rob Abraham is a 47-year school district resident and third-generation La Crosse resident.
