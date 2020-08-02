Robert E. Martin: Hiawatha has added value to La Crosse

In a La Crosse Tribune article entitled, “Aldermen hear debate on name for statue,” (Sept. 12, 1961), Len Anderson, chairman of the publicity committee, presciently argued, “La Crosse is the gateway to the Hiawatha Valley, voted the second most scenic route in the United States... Hiawatha would be an easy thing to sell — the name is well known.”
Anderson’s wisdom still is in evidence today. Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Centers in Minnesota stretch from Red Wing in the north to Caledonia in the south.
It would be interesting to speculate on the number of tourists who have visited La Crosse and not taken a picture of our Hiawatha Indian.
For nearly 60 years, the Hiawatha Indian has brought in tourist dollars far beyond Mr. Anderson’s fondest dreams. Without these dollars, La Crosse finances would be in worse shape than they are.
Like everybody, Mayor Tim Kabat has a limited amount of time and energy each day. We, the people of La Crosse, elected him to set daily priorities to do the best he can to improve the general welfare and living conditions for as many people as he can in La Crosse.
I’m going to suggest that having Mayor Kabat work on improving La Crosse’s unfunded liabilities and financial governance situations is more important to most La Crosse residents than marching in a Black Lives Matters parade or removing the Hiawatha Indian.
Of the 190 cities in Wisconsin, La Crosse has the sixth worst unfunded health-care liability measured in dollars per capita, $1,273 in 2,016, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum Report dated May 2018. The total La Crosse unfunded liability is $66.4 million (the difference between estimated costs of future health-care benefits and assets that have been set aside to pay for them). This means there are 184 cities in Wisconsin that have done a better job of negotiating retirement medical/insurance benefits with their city employees.
As an example, a La Crosse police officer hired at age 30 could work for 20 years and then retire at age 50, 12 years before Medicare eligibility.
It costs La Crosse $18,800 a year to provide family coverage to a police officer for a year, $16,400 after the officer pays his or her share of the premium. This is $197,000 for the 12 years, not counting for inflation.
So far, the city has not put aside money to pay for its commitments. With next year’s preliminary capital budget of $119 million vs. last year’s $40-plus million, we’re digging a deep hole deeper.
And buried deep, page 82, in the Hawkins, Ash, La Crosse 2018 Audited Financial Statement, dated Sept. 25, 2019, is this gem: “We did identify a deficiency in internal control, described below that we consider to be a material weakness.”
Mayor, you pulled a Trump tactic. Change the subject to obfuscate what isn’t being done. With only three days’ notice, you individually hoodwinked the Park and Rec committee and 50 percent of La Crosse residents who want to keep the statue. You have more important things to do.
Finally, Tracy Littlejohn, who has objected to the statue for many years, said: “It was a tourist attraction not meant to teach anything.” Unfortunately, this is the lot of most artwork. After several visits to the Louvre Museum in Paris, many of us still find it largely a “feast for the eyes.”
Robert E. Martin of La Crosse is a retired vice president of The Trane Company and in 2019 authored the book, “Jack of All Trades, Guided by Angels.”
