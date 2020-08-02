Robert E. Martin: Hiawatha has added value to La Crosse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a La Crosse Tribune article entitled, “Aldermen hear debate on name for statue,” (Sept. 12, 1961), Len Anderson, chairman of the publicity committee, presciently argued, “La Crosse is the gateway to the Hiawatha Valley, voted the second most scenic route in the United States... Hiawatha would be an easy thing to sell — the name is well known.”

Anderson’s wisdom still is in evidence today. Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Centers in Minnesota stretch from Red Wing in the north to Caledonia in the south.

It would be interesting to speculate on the number of tourists who have visited La Crosse and not taken a picture of our Hiawatha Indian.

For nearly 60 years, the Hiawatha Indian has brought in tourist dollars far beyond Mr. Anderson’s fondest dreams. Without these dollars, La Crosse finances would be in worse shape than they are.

Like everybody, Mayor Tim Kabat has a limited amount of time and energy each day. We, the people of La Crosse, elected him to set daily priorities to do the best he can to improve the general welfare and living conditions for as many people as he can in La Crosse.