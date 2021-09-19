Robert Freedland: Gratitude upon retirement

Our family has a tradition of getting together on Friday evenings, and prior to dinner we have developed a tradition of expressing something we are grateful for. Often it is our good health, or some event in our world, or our friends and neighbors. We go around the table and express our appreciation for the good things in our lives. In so many ways I have many things to celebrate.
I arrived in La Crosse in 1995 with my wife, Maureen, and children, Ben, Celia and Leah, to continue a career in ophthalmology which for me began in 1986 at the Sheboygan Clinic. I joined the Skemp Clinic which at that time had concluded negotiations for a planned merger with Mayo Clinic.
I promised my kids they could go to Chuck E Cheese, play at the Kid’s Coulee in Myrick Park, and shop at Valley View Mall. For my wife, she could live near the Mississippi which for her was a connection to her home in New Orleans. For me, I was excited that La Crosse had a great big Barnes & Noble and a new job to continue my career.
Over 26 years later I am now wrapping up my professional career at Mayo. I had the excitement of launching a refractive surgery program, starting up an outreach program to Sparta and the opportunity of operating on thousands of people for cataracts and visual problems. I had the opportunity of doing this in collaboration with Mayo Clinic and establishing professional relationships with eye specialists there for unusual problems and challenges. I love them for that.
I never knew what I would feel when crossing that threshold into retirement. It is indeed a bit scary — I like to describe it like jumping off from a high board into a pool with all of your retired friends yelling that the water is great and come on in!
But my own main feeling is one of gratitude. I am grateful that I am alive — when you get past your mid-60s you find that you are starting to lose even friends you grew up with — and that I have a supportive wife and family who has made this journey with me. When Maureen and I got married, I told her I liked to move around and she said she would follow me and she has without complaint. I am always proud of her accomplishments and her dedication to our community.
I am grateful for being able to retire. I have been blessed in this career to be well paid and have the financial security to stop working, something so many people do not ever seem to be able to do. I will not stop working to help make this a more fair society that others can receive the same blessings I have enjoyed.
I am so grateful to my colleagues and those like surgical assistants and technicians who made me look even better than I really am. They contributed greatly to my professional career from Sheboygan to La Crosse. I thank even the administrators who took care of management of the eye business for me.
But mostly I must say I am grateful to my own patients. I literally could not be a doctor without them. I tried hard to touch their lives, to connect with them in the place they were at, and to appreciate the special relationship that exists between doctors and patients. For those patients who I never managed to connect with I apologize. I love all of you.
Finally, I am thankful that we live in a society that trains marvelous doctors and that our medical institutions, both Gundersen and Mayo are able to attract fine physicians in our community. I am thankful that talented physicians are following me to provide care for my patients who will shortly be in their hands.
One word of advice to others considering retirement, retire when patients, colleagues or customers ask “Why did she retire?” and not “When will she retire?” I look forward to Medicare Part B, supplement insurance questions, AARP discounts, trips to the local coffee house to sip some Java and solve the world problems, share stories of your latest visit to the doctor, and pictures of your grandchildren. I am optimistic that I will finally have the time to figure out what I want to do when I grow up!
If you see me in town, maybe pushing a grocery cart, painting a vase at All Glazed Up, or taking a walk, don’t hesitate to say hello. Be sure to introduce yourself with your name and how you know me. It’s getting harder to remember names. I think that comes with retirement!