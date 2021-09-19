Robert Freedland: Gratitude upon retirement

I never knew what I would feel when crossing that threshold into retirement. It is indeed a bit scary — I like to describe it like jumping off from a high board into a pool with all of your retired friends yelling that the water is great and come on in!

But my own main feeling is one of gratitude. I am grateful that I am alive — when you get past your mid-60s you find that you are starting to lose even friends you grew up with — and that I have a supportive wife and family who has made this journey with me. When Maureen and I got married, I told her I liked to move around and she said she would follow me and she has without complaint. I am always proud of her accomplishments and her dedication to our community.

I am grateful for being able to retire. I have been blessed in this career to be well paid and have the financial security to stop working, something so many people do not ever seem to be able to do. I will not stop working to help make this a more fair society that others can receive the same blessings I have enjoyed.

I am so grateful to my colleagues and those like surgical assistants and technicians who made me look even better than I really am. They contributed greatly to my professional career from Sheboygan to La Crosse. I thank even the administrators who took care of management of the eye business for me.