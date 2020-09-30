Robert Freedland: Ignoring science can be deadly

“I don’t think Science knows, actually” President Trump responded when questioned about the role of climate change in California wildfires.
“It will start getting cooler, just you watch.”
This is the “great disruptor” who throws out established norms to “drain the swamp” as he likes to say.
He rejects the role of climate change and global warming and ridicules wind and solar power and continues to push expanded drilling for oil and gas in America just as we need to move toward more sustainable energy to deal with the climate change crisis that is bringing us drought, heatwaves and more severe weather.
The arctic ice is melting, the glaciers and ice cover on Antarctica are melting and the seas are rising.
He hires David Legates, a climate change denier from the University of Delaware to head the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the nation’s top weather-related agency.
The president has pressured the Food and Drug Administration to approve convalescent plasma as a treatment when the evidence was inadequate to support such an action.
He has participated in a politically-motivated revision of Centers for Disease Control medical reports to “tone them down” and to make them less effective.
He had the government purchase massive stores of Hydroxychloroquine and has continued to advocate for this drug as a treatment when our own FDA warned of the harm to patients that may be associated with its use and its general lack of effectiveness.
He has advocated for internal use of disinfectant and its study, the use of bright lights to treat COVID and has failed time and time again to enthusiastically support face mask usage and ridiculed reporters and political opponents for their use.
He has held political rallies with thousands of supporters in an indoor arena and justified it by saying protesters are allowed to protest police brutality so why can’t he have his rallies.
On top of this he has denied Americans the protection they expect and deserve from the federal government in times of crisis.
He knew early on how deadly this pandemic was and that it was transmitted by air and that young people also were vulnerable as recently documented by the Bob Woodward tapes. But instead of mobilizing a federal response with investment in testing, tracing and treatment he downplayed it to the American people.
And more than 200,000 Americans have died, more are dying, and he continues to thumb his nose at authorities with his political rallies that — while may be effective for his own political ambitions — have endangered his followers and threatened their health with disease and possible death.
Where is Dr. Anthony Fauci? After finding out that Fauci had better ratings than him, he has gone after that trusted scientist and muzzled his appearances and advice to the American people.
We need change in this country and we need it badly. We need a president who understands that his first job is not to garner support for his re-election but to serve the American people with honest information and honest service.
Our lives and the health of our children and elderly depend on it.
The problem is that science does know, Mr. President. No matter how much you would like to see problems like climate change, global warming or the COVID-19 pandemic magically “disappear one day.”
Robert Freedland, MD, resides in La Crosse.
