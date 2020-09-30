Robert Freedland: Ignoring science can be deadly

He had the government purchase massive stores of Hydroxychloroquine and has continued to advocate for this drug as a treatment when our own FDA warned of the harm to patients that may be associated with its use and its general lack of effectiveness.

He has advocated for internal use of disinfectant and its study, the use of bright lights to treat COVID and has failed time and time again to enthusiastically support face mask usage and ridiculed reporters and political opponents for their use.

He has held political rallies with thousands of supporters in an indoor arena and justified it by saying protesters are allowed to protest police brutality so why can’t he have his rallies.

On top of this he has denied Americans the protection they expect and deserve from the federal government in times of crisis.

He knew early on how deadly this pandemic was and that it was transmitted by air and that young people also were vulnerable as recently documented by the Bob Woodward tapes. But instead of mobilizing a federal response with investment in testing, tracing and treatment he downplayed it to the American people.