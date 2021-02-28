Robert Freedland: Politics has no place in vaccine distribution

The fact that our justice system regularly incarcerates people of color disproportionately makes the effect on minorities who are prisoners even worse. We cannot avoid the appearance of racism in this advocated policy as well.

We punish people in America by confining them. We place them in jail. We deny them their freedom. But these prisoners are also children, brothers and sisters, and husbands and wives of other Americans.

The Eighth Amendment states that “Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.” Certainly placing prisoners at risk of disease and death because of who they are or what they have done is cruel and unusual.

Denial or delay of the vaccination of prisoners because they are “bad people” suggests that this is part of their punishment. I cannot excuse the crimes of prisoners that are now incarcerated. I do not excuse murder, rape or any assault or crime that has led to their imprisonment. They are imprisoned often for good reason.

But I cannot but also condemn a politicized approach to the delivery of medical care and preventive efforts that somehow assumes that because people are in prison they are somehow “bad people” and not deserving of care according to their need.

It is time to vaccinate prisoners who are at high risk, who are getting sick from COVID-19 at a very high rate, and deserve medical care based on their need not on their perceived worthiness from a politician who fosters the politics of resentment and not the advice of epidemiologists, physicians and scientists.

Robert J. Freedland, MD is an ophthalmologist in La Crosse and State Lead for the Committee to Protect Medicare

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0