Robert Tereba: A fossil fuel tax with carbon cashback dividends is a winner.

The high price of gasoline has garnered nationwide attention, and understandably so. None of us are happy about this. In the Winona area, the price per gallon rose 66% since April 2021 to an average of $4.65 per gallon.

The price of oil is set in a worldwide market. As such, national and regional factors impacting supply and demand throughout the globe impact its price. Those factors generate boom or bust market cycles, and nations like ours, that are heavily dependent on oil, are along for the ride. Not incidentally, that dependence is significantly contributing to climate change.

Right now, we have little choice but to tighten our belts and ride out these high prices. As of this writing, the price per gallon in Winona stands at $3.94. While this price drop is welcomed, it may take a while yet for the price to return to what might be called “normal”. (In April 2021 the average price I paid at Kwik Trip in Winona was $2.80 per gallon.)

Once the price drops below $3.00 per gallon, let’s begin to end our oil dependence by making the companies that extract the oil pay a fossil fuel tax on the oil that they extract. (This tax would also apply to those that extract coal and natural gas.) The funds generated would be deposited into a trust fund in the US Treasury and then remitted to US households in the form of a monthly carbon cashback dividend.

A fossil fuel tax assessed at $15 per metric ton of carbon dioxide (CO2), the greenhouse gas that primarily drives climate change, would yield a monthly carbon cashback dividend of $65.40 for a family of four, two adults and two children. Annually, that amounts to $784.80. For a household of two adults it amounts to $43.58 monthly and $522.96 annually.

This tax would add 16 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. Think about that.

We’ve already endured increases in the price of a gallon of gas of $1.85, all of which went to the coffers of oil companies. Comparing an increase of 16 cents a gallon to an increase of $1.85 a gallon is no comparison at all, especially when the cause of that increase generates monthly income to us, puts us on the road to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions, and begins the end of our oil dependence.

A fossil fuel tax with carbon cashback dividends is a winner. It’s a win for US households and it’s a win for Earth, our common home. Fossil fuels will cost more which will drive demand for clean, and inherently deflationary, renewable energy, like wind and solar.

So tell our federal elected leaders that you want us to end our oil dependence. Let’s tax the polluters and remit the money to US households as a monthly carbon cashback dividend. You can learn more about this approach by visiting www.citizensclimatelobby.org.