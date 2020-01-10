Robin Abcarian: Court appearance underscores Harvey Weinstein's legacy

Harvey Weinstein hobbled into a New York court Monday, leaning on a walker cushioned by two bright green tennis balls.

Bent and shuffling, he no longer appeared to be the entitled movie mogul who believed he could help himself to any woman he desired.

Instead, the man whose sexual bullying helped fuel the rage behind the MeToo movement now appears weak, pale and pathetic. It all feels very calculated.

Just last month, he told the New York Post that he’s the victim here.

“I feel like the forgotten man,” he told the Post. “I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago.... I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened.”

Note the semantic sleight of hand: “because of what happened,” not “because of what I did.”

Though more than 80 women have accused the once-fearsome producer of sexual misconduct over decades, he is facing charges in this trial for the harm he is alleged to have inflicted on only two: a woman who says he raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013 and another who says he forced oral sex on her at his home in 2006.