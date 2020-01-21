Robin Abcarian: Do women regret their abortions? Absolutely not!

Of all the annoying arguments trotted out against legal abortion, the most irksome of them is the claim that women need to be protected from themselves, that they will act rashly to terminate unwanted pregnancies and then spend the rest of their lives regretting it.

Such nonsense has even found its way into Supreme Court decisions on abortion

In 2007, in a decision upholding a law banning so-called partial-birth abortions, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that “some women come to regret their choice to abort the infant life they once created and sustained,” despite the fact, as even he acknowledged, that the court found “no reliable data to measure the phenomenon.”

We finally have that reliable data, however, and it means we can put the notion of “abortion regret” to rest.

As it turns out, the vast majority of women are grateful for their abortions. They are relieved by their abortions. They do not regret their abortions.

We know this thanks to a long-term study conducted by scientists at UC San Francisco’s Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health. The study examined differences between women who had abortions and women who were refused abortions because their pregnancies were too advanced.