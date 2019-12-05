Robin Abcarian: Pregnant drug addicts don't belong in prison

I had conflicting reactions to the story of Chelsea Becker, the 25-year-old Hanford, Calif., meth addict who delivered a stillborn baby boy in September: revulsion, sadness, pity, sympathy.

An autopsy showed that the baby, Zachariah, had what prosecutors allege were "toxic levels" of methamphetamine in his system. Becker is now in jail on suspicion of murdering him.

My colleague Alexandra Wigglesworth, who reported the story, visited Becker in jail, where she's being held in lieu of $5 million bail.

"I didn't kill my baby," Becker sobbed during their visit. "I wish it could have been me instead."

This is how addicts think. They don't believe they are responsible for the mayhem they create; it's always someone else's fault. Or no one's fault.

Becker's record as a mother has been dismal. She has given birth to three other children, two of whom were born with meth in their systems. The oldest has been adopted by a family friend. The two youngest are in the care of Becker's aunt, Julie Lance, thank God. She is doing a wonderful and important thing.

Lance is angry, though, and who can blame her?