Roger Kimmel Smith: Doomsday Clock keeps winding down

Good morning, earthlings. It is now 2020 and your wake-up call is being administered.

In this case, the call has been delivered by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which since 1947 has set its Doomsday Clock to reflect global security conditions.

On Jan. 23, the group moved the clock's hands ahead to just one hundred seconds from midnight. That's 20 seconds closer than the two-minute warning the Bulletin issued in 2018 and its latest-ever setting.

We are now ticking off humanity's remaining time to avert apocalyptic conflagrations in seconds, not minutes.

The Doomsday Clock originated as a way to warn the world about the specific danger posed by nuclear weapons.

That danger did not decisively recede during the post-Cold War years and is now as clear and present as at any point since the United States dropped the first A-bombs on Japan 75 years ago.

An arms race is in full swing. Hypersonic delivery systems are the new nuclear threat multiplier. Their deployment is sharply reducing even the ridiculously short response times that now exist and greatly magnifying the probability that an armed conflict, once begun, will escalate rapidly.