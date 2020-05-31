Ron Malzer: A time for grieving, gratitude and community

If we cannot seize the opportunity now to make sure that everyone has access to health care, when can we? We breathe the same air; an airborne virus can strike any one of us. We have to prioritize people over profits, and act accordingly.

Our community has many wonderful people, including small-business owners and their workers, whose livelihoods are in jeopardy through no fault of their own.

It is almost impossible for many business services to keep people at a safe social distance. Yet we need to remember that every COVID-19 case prevented may save multiple lives.

We have younger people working at home, while simultaneously raising children. These parents are drawing on deep love to sustain effort at providing for, taking care of and educating the next generation. The magnitude of what they are doing needs to be recognized.

The loss of income for some many is taking a terrible toll; lives lost cannot be restored.

If ever there was a time for unity and community, it is now. We are all threatened, life and livelihood, in this pandemic.

It is time to use the ballot, in August and again in November, to elect those who believe in inclusion and reject racial and ethnic division.