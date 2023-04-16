American democracy is in crisis. The most visible sign came on Jan. 6, 2021 when a violent mob was summoned by then-President Donald Trump. The outcome of the 2020 presidential election, and the life of Vice President Mike Pence, were both threatened.

Make no mistake: This was a coup attempt, the first ever in America. Its goal of re-installing Trump as president, presumably for life, came close to becoming a reality. The problems extend beyond the events of that particular day.

In February of this year, The Economist, a middle-of-the-road journal, published its annual ranking of democracies around the world. Its researchers assess five aspects of democratic culture, country-by-country. A numerical score is given for each of these five indicators of a healthy democracy: (1) electoral process and pluralism; (2) civil liberties; (3) functioning of government; (4) political participation; and (5) political culture. A total score of democratic process — the Democracy Index — is thereby generated for each country.

Where did the United States rank this year among nations on the Democracy Index? No 30. We were rated lower than many European nations, and a few on other continents as well.

One can always critique methods. But as you go through the five indicators and review recent American history, you can see why The Economist labeled America a “flawed democracy,” and why our country landed in 30th place.

The deep problems are not hard to identify. One person/one vote has turned into one dollar/one vote. A multi-millionaire in Texas or California wanting to interfere in a Wisconsin election has much more say about who wins than does a Wisconsin voter.

Maps in many states, including Wisconsin, are gerrymandered to create legislatures with one-party rule. Polling places are then located in discriminatory fashion.

And then there is the Electoral College, which propelled George W. Bush into the White House in 2001 despite his having lost the popular vote to Al Gore by a margin of 543,000 votes. Trump became president in 2017 despite having lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by almost 3 million votes.

Majority rule has been blocked in other ways. A clear majority of Americans — 61% according to Pew Research — believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, consistent with Roe v. Wade. Despite this, the six Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade and gave the (predominantly male) legislators in all 50 states the power to criminalize abortion.

Universal background checks for those with a history of personal violence are favored by a clear majority of Americans. Yet as long as Republicans hold 41 or more Senate seats, there is no chance this will come to be. Republicans have built a firm block against reasonable gun safety regulation. No other democracy tolerates this permissiveness about guns. We are all sick of mass shootings; the ready availability of firearms is a significant factor in this horrible violence.

And now we have the state of Florida banning books from the public school curriculums. Books about people of color. Books about people who are gay, or transgender. Books that tell the story of America’s atrocious 246 years of slavery, 100 years of lynchings and Jim Crow. Books about the “removal” of Native people from their sacred homelands, and the attempted destruction of their cultures.

Book-burning was a signal of the ending of democracy in Germany in the 1930s. Fascism lurks around the corner in America when people in high places blot out portions of American history.

How do we rebuild democracy? The starting point is that we the voters have to take a stand. Any candidate or office holder using vile rhetoric against their opponents or hate rhetoric against marginalized groups must be prevented from holding office, or ousted. American democracy is too fragile to tolerate verbal bomb-throwing and hate messaging.

With a return to civil dialogue, perhaps we can start to repair the deep damage done to democracy in America.

This will be my last column for the La Crosse Tribune, at least for now. The Tribune has been gracious to me, a non-journalist, in publishing my submissions with some frequency, going back to 2006. I have written primarily about racial injustice, destruction of the environment and threats to the democratic process.

I hope that what I have written has given heart to those who share my views, and given pause for reflection to those who don’t.

It’s time for me to move on, and leave it for others to write columns on the issues I advocated for. It’s been a great run.