Ron Malzer: Anti-equity laws are doing damage

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, along with the state’s Republican-dominated legislature, riled up the state’s voters to be angry at, in their word, “woke” teaching. Books now are being selected for public school use not by librarians, but by employees of the state trained to select whitewashed texts. Welcome to Florida and its Brave New World of “education”!

Florida has enacted a bill called, appallingly and ungrammatically, the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act.” What on earth is “woke”? The Republican General Counsel of the state provides a definition: “the belief there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.”

The law does nothing to address the very real life-consequences of systemic injustice; it simply shuts down teaching about them in public schools and universities.

“Systemic injustice,” for those not familiar with the term, points to laws, rules and practices of society as a whole, rather than to any individual, as the source of racism, sexism and the other ways human beings are treated as second-class, or as not part of the human race at all.

Here are examples of systemic racism in America: Multi-generational enslavement and torture of Africans for 245 years; Jim Crow laws; lynchings; American Indian removals; Indian children being pulled from their families and sent to culture-destroying boarding schools; Mexican and other Latin American children being separated, in some cases permanently, from their parents; and serious socioeconomic and other inequities faced to this day by Black, Brown, Native and Hispanic Americans.

Consider this current example: the life expectancy for a Black baby born today is about six years shorter than it is for a White baby (2020 data).

The Brookings Institute looked into this and concluded: “Because …segregation concentrated Black Americans in specific locales, racial injustices have occurred through place-based discrimination: disproportionate exposure to pollution and hazardous waste, harmful zoning practices, and post-disaster displacement, to name a few.” Other factors involved include socioeconomic disparities and disproportionate barriers to health care, both of which are life-shortening realities, as well as active discrimination and abuse.

What is Florida’s justification for its outrageous history-canceling and anti-equity law? “Protecting” children, they say. Florida is demanding protection against something that doesn’t exist: alleged teaching that a student somehow “bears responsibility for and must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of distress on account of historical acts of racism.”

How on earth could a teacher tell students that they are responsible for acts that they did not commit, and took place before they were born? Teaching that racism is systemic is the exact opposite of finger-pointing at individuals.

Banning the term “systemic injustice” cheats our children out of a valid history education. Requiring that certain subjects be taught in public high schools, on one hand, is a valid act of a state government.

On the other, no state should ever mandate that valid facts and perspectives be not taught. Sadly, it’s not only Florida, but other red states riding the anti-equity, anti-history bandwagon.

The Florida law also imposes unconstitutional censorship on university faculty. We now must rely on the courts to enforce our liberties enshrined in the Bill of Rights’ First Amendment.

In November, Federal Judge Mark Walker put a temporary block on Florida’s “Stop W.O.K.E.” law as it applies to public university education; he did not mince words. He ruled: “(T)he First Amendment does not permit the state of Florida to muzzle its university professors, impose its own orthodoxy of viewpoints, and cast us all into the dark.”

Also targeted by the Florida law: diversity, equity, and inclusion workshops in schools; these workshops help us identify unconscious biases.

The actions of Florida and other red states must be put in a broader context. Following the public killing of George Floyd in 2020, a reckoning with injustice was started. Sadly, a backlash quickly formed.

In historical context, this isn’t surprising. America was founded with all governmental power and liberties held by white male property-holders. Throughout American history, and up to the present times, White males of means have had a near-lock on top positions of leadership.

Equity is a direct threat to the old social order; laws against appropriate teaching about obstacles to reaching equity do serious damage. America must work toward racial justice, and come to grips with its past.

Let’s strive to do that first by turning back the anti-equity movement, and then by moving toward being a society that strongly values each of us — Black, Brown, Red or White; native-born, immigrant or refugee. We are all in this life together.