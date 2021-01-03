Ron Malzer: Denial Threatens Our Survival

We also deny and minimize the brutal treatment of Native Americans by Europeans in “The New World”, including: removals from lands desired by the Europeans; deaths and illnesses during forced marches over many hundreds of miles; indentured servitude; slavery; and mass killings. Today, native peoples living on reservations and in more urban areas have led to disproportionate rates of poverty, with Native American life expectancy almost more than four years below the national average.

Most of us love our country. As we review our history, too many of us remain in the infatuation stage, with a filter allowing in only things that seem near-perfect. We therefore construct a very badly whitewashed narrative.

If we truly and fully love our country, we would acknowledge the atrocities we have caused through the grievous mistakes we have made as a country, along with embracing our many positive contributions to the world.

An extremely dangerous anti-science belief system also exists with regard to the climate changes human activity is causing. In October 2018, the world’s climate scientists declared that our already-