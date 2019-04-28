“Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is refusing to testify in Wisconsin’s gerrymandering case, opening a new front in a long-running legal battle over how election maps are drawn. The Rochester Republican and his attorneys refused to accept a subpoena, turn over documents and agree to have him sit for a deposition.” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, March 20, 2019
A public official’s refusal to accept a court subpoena should be receiving massive scrutiny; instead, it’s gotten little press. Speaker Vos’s stonewalling is simply one more of an endless series of arrogant, high-handed actions by the Wisconsin Legislature. Vos and his Republican colleagues have worked diligently to become entrenched in power, making decisions with impunity, accountable to no one.
Wisconsin Assembly members are up for election every two years. Early in 2011, Vos and his colleagues worked out a way to get around this inconvenience. Together with then-Gov. Scott Walker, they decided just exactly what district you, I, and the 5.8 million people of Wisconsin belong in.
If you think our Legislature conducted meaningful hearings in the Capitol, guess again. A small number of Republican legislators and their aides did the redistricting, a crucial public matter, in the confines of the private office of a hired attorney. They signed nondisclosure agreements. Two years later, Vos responded to a subpoena for the computers used to gerrymander by stating he knew nothing about where the computers were.
One glance at the Republicans’ geography-defying district map discloses all. In Wisconsin, instead of the people choosing representatives, we have representatives choosing which people get to vote for them.
Aggressive gerrymandering works, and in Wisconsin it works to perfection. Last November, Republican Assembly candidates took a collective drubbing, 53% to 45%. Because of the crazy-quilt map they had imposed on us in 2011, 63 Republicans “won,” and get to represent 64% of Wisconsin’s “districts.”
We can guess how many cigar wrappers were cracked open on election night 2018 by Republican legislators, celebrating their outstanding success at overriding the will of the people. (Hint: The GOP Assembly bloc is 91% male).
The basic principle of democracy — one person, one vote — has been subverted. Instead, we have “cracking and packing,” the main techniques for insulating public officeholders from the will of the voters.
Wisconsinites overwhelmingly oppose being cracked and packed. A January Marquette University poll found 72% endorsement for the formation of districts on a nonpartisan basis. Clear majorities of Democrats, Republicans and independents are all in favor. Fair maps referenda have passed in multiple counties, most recently on April 2 in La Crosse and Vernon counties.
I have found no public response by either Vos or Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to the multiple calls by the people for nonpartisan redistricting. The GOP’s reaction to these popular referenda has been made in private; I don’t think the words would be printable in a family newspaper.
For decades, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters has fought gerrymandering, warning us of “legislators who might want to ensure their own job security by creating safe districts.” Vos and Sen. Scott Fitzgerald have spent nearly $4 million of taxpayer money in legal costs to lock in these anti-democracy maps.
Disenfranchised voters across the country are seeking relief in the courts. The vast majority of partisan gerrymanders have been carried out by Republican-dominated state legislatures (one exception: Maryland). The U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of ruling on the gerrymandering issue.
For more than 200 years, the court has prided itself on keeping distance from electoral politics. That came to a crashing dead end on December 12, 2000, as the court chose to decide the outcome of the 2000 presidential election in Bush v. Gore.
Five Republican-appointed justices threw away their copies of the Constitution, and ordered Florida to end the recount mandated by Florida state law at candidate request. Vice President Al Gore, having defeated Texas Gov. George W. Bush by more than 547,000 votes nationally, was barred from possible victory; Gov. Bush was handed the keys to the White House. We shouldn’t hold our breath waiting for the current Supreme Court to issue a fair and impartial gerrymandering ruling.
There’s an adage that’s been attributed to Benjamin Franklin. It goes: “Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for lunch. Liberty is a well-armed lamb contesting the vote.”
Until we find a way to break up the GOP cartel, we the people will remain on the menu.
