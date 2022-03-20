Ron Malzer: Inclusive history-telling is vital for our future

Viterbo University ethicist Rick Kyte, presenting at UU La Crosse during its Feb. 13 Sunday service, made an extremely important point: The way we tell American history depends on our beliefs about who we are, and our sense of where our country should be headed.

How should we tell our history? And where are we headed as a country?

One version of American history-telling got amplified from a whisper to a shout in 2015 when Donald Trump, kicking off his run for the presidency, declared shamelessly that Mexico was “sending” us drug users and rapists. He claimed that President Barack Obama was probably born in Kenya, and insinuated that Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was an evil and disgusting woman.

It didn’t stop there. After becoming president, he denigrated civil rights icon John Lewis by telling him to be quiet and go back to his “crime-infested” suburban Atlanta district, also calling on a nationwide gathering of police officers to bang suspects’ heads while making arrests. He labeled COVID-19 “the China virus” and “kung flu.” Repeatedly, he demanded that a massive wall be erected across our entire southern border.

And then came the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, a march that vilified Blacks and Jews, and included the killing of an innocent young woman. Trump’s response: the neo-Nazi group included “very fine people.”

Could the message have been clearer? In this pernicious story-telling, America’s greatness had been eaten away by uppity women and low-life people of color. These people all needed, it was insinuated, to be put back “in their place,” by any means necessary.

This history, resting squarely on white male supremacy, needs to be exposed and overturned.

Like it or not, we are part of a global and diverse world. Sixty percent of the world’s people live in Asia. Forty percent of Americans are people of color. And women, worldwide, do more than half of the work of community- building.

Our children need to be taught to navigate the global world, or else they will find fewer and fewer jobs available. Our diversity must be celebrated; we need to bring all hands on deck.

The American history we need to tell pays proper attention to people at the bottom of the pyramid. They generated considerable wealth and power for our country. Sadly, most of that wealth and power has gone to the few at the top, not the many at the bottom.

A full and accurate American history includes:

Honoring the Ho-Chunk and other native peoples. They survived centuries of warfare, killings, forced removals, culture-erasing boarding schools and the diseases brought from Europe. Their culture deserves deep respect. We need to continue fulfilling Wisconsin law that mandates teaching a Native American-inclusive history.

Honoring Black people for successfully surviving all of the following: the brutal transatlantic passage; 245 years of government-enforced slavery; and 100 years of segregation, lynchings, and other hate-based attacks. Their grueling labor, under monstrous trauma-inflicting conditions, greatly enriched America economically, from the plantations of the South to the cotton mills of the North.

Honoring the more than 15,000 immigrants from China, who made up about 90% of the 1860s workforce that built the transcontinental railroad, as they received less than $7 a week for a six-day work week of hard labor.

Honoring our older Hmong neighbors. Their perilous journey across the Mekong River, and the time spent in refugee camps in Thailand, severely tested their mettle. They then needed to undertake an exceedingly difficult transition to life in America. We need to actively support the Hmong Education Project, an active learning experience where 4th graders step into culturally rich environments depicting the Hmong journey.

Honoring European immigrants and refugees from persecution, coming to America for religious freedom or economic opportunity, many arriving here with almost nothing in their pockets.

Honoring immigrants and refugees who came here from south of our border, those we cruelly and often falsely taint with the label “illegal aliens.” They are vital to our manufacturing, hospitality, and agriculture sectors; the currently-closed southern border is a significant part of today’s acute worker shortage.

As we in western Wisconsin go to the polls on April 5, we need to elect school board candidates who understand that America’s successes rest largely on the backs of those who have done the arduous work, not just those who could cash in on power and privilege.

The survival of America’s efforts at democracy, and our ability to compete in the modern world, require teaching our children this rich and complex history.

We need to find school board candidates who understand this, and have ideas on how to take up America’s 21st-century challenges in the global world. The history we tell our children will shape our future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0