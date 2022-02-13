Ron Malzer: Oppose censorship and support our local schools

“Public Schools are Teaching Our Children to Hate America” screamed the headline of a Feb. 22, 2020, piece published in the New York Post, a tabloid that has boasted a New York area print circulation of more than 400,000, and a very large internet following.

The article’s headline, a yellow journalism attack on America’s public-school teachers, was weaponized later that year to advance an anti-freedom agenda. We now need to fight back, and to cast our ballots thoughtfully in Wisconsin’s Feb. 15 and April 5 elections.

ALEC, the American Legislative Exchange Council, sits eight miles from Washington, DC. Their IRS 990 filings indicate they can generate annual revenue in excess of $10 million. They ghost-write “model legislation” friendly to their wealthy donors. By 2012, they had cranked out more than 800 bills; many of these are currently embedded in state laws around the country.

ALEC attacks programs and practices that aim at promoting the common good. The organization’s mission: to lower corporate taxes and taxes on the wealthy. They do most of their work in conferences closed to the press, and away from public scrutiny.

In December 2020, they did go public to announce twin goals: ending diversity training in the workplace, and banishing The 1619 Project essays from our public schools.

Go online and read those essays. They document clearly that much American wealth rests upon on the backs of enslaved people, and that elements of the dehumanizing racial mythology are still alive today.

Many states around the country took the bait on ALEC’s whitewashing American history campaign. Texas, its curricula already mandating teaching that slavery was only a secondary cause of the Civil War, implemented a new bill last month. Teachers there are now at risk each time they teach “controversial” issues.

Last September, Wisconsin State Assembly Rep. Chuck Wichgers actually went public with a list of 89 terms that he wanted banned from our public schools. Both houses of our state legislature followed suit by passing legislation mandating that the Constitution be taught exclusively as a document that secured liberty.

Threatened, for example, would be focus on Article 1 of the US Constitution. That article greenlighted chattel slavery, and gave a census boost of 300 for each 500 people a state enslaved. Slave states gained political power, and the Constitution thereby paved the way for the number of people living in the terror of government-enforced slavery to increase from 700,000 to nearly four million between 1790 and 1860.

Most ominously, bills passed recently by the Wisconsin legislature would have enabled the punishment, with a 10% funding slash, of any local school district teaching slavery as a moral evil. Thankfully, that censorship campaign has been stalled for now by a veto from Gov. Tony Evers.

Back to the New York Post article. It contains not a single mention of a particular school, or even a single classroom, where kids are taught to hate America. With more than three million public school teachers educating our 49 million public school students, you’d think the writer could at least name one example to back up the headline. She doesn’t.

Our two children attended grades one through 12 in the La Crosse public schools. Their teachers taught them facts, and to think for themselves about those facts. We want to keep this approach, and protect it from attack.

When the state uses its power to ban history curriculum, it is to advance an agenda in a dictatorship-like manner. The national censorship-promoting history cancel culture poses a ferocious threat to local freedom.

We can do two things to fight back. First, we can connect online with the National Coalition Against Censorship. Their mission: “ We promote freedom of thought and inquiry and oppose censorship.”

And if you live in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, or other Wisconsin communities electing school board members on Tuesday and then again on April 5, vote!

The online La Crosse Tribune has archived profiles of all eight La Crosse school district candidates. Also, the League of Women Voters’ website includes a one-hour La Crosse candidate forum; censorship is addressed specifically.

We need school board members who are looking out for the inclusive common good, who are fully invested in quality local education, and who are prepared to resist censorship pressure from powerful outside forces.

We, the parents of our school children and our neighbors, are the ones responsible for seeing that history education is complete and accurate. Not a tabloid newspaper in New York City. Not a team of special interest legislation ghost-writers out of Washington, and not censorship-happy politicians in Madison.

Local control of our schools is far too important to let go of.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0