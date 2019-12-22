Ron Malzer: Pursuing peace, justice in the new year

Those attending the conference heard the story of tragedy and reprieve for James Cameron. Born in La Crosse, he survived a 1940 lynch mob in Marion, Indiana, that came within seconds of ending his life. At age 16, along with older youths, he had been arrested and jailed in conjunction with a robbery/murder. Had they been white, a trial would have been scheduled, and they would have been punished only if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

They were black. An enraged mob of many thousands broke into the county jail, and dragged the three youths outside.

In a public-spectacle lynching, the older two youths were hung on a tree in the county courthouse square. Cameron was under the death tree with a noose squeezed around his neck, when someone spoke up to save his life.

In 1984, Cameron founded America’s Black Holocaust Museum, currently virtual, soon to be re-opened on its original Milwaukee site.

The atrocious saga that is America’s 245-year history of slavery and 100-year history of Jim Crow is not confined to the past. Hatred lives on in the culture, suppressed at times, only to re-emerge.