Ron Malzer: Pursuing peace, justice in the new year

“Murder and violence are the poisonous fruit grown from the soil of injustice, racism and inequality — fertilized by guns, drugs, alcohol and disintegrated families.” –Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
On Nov. 4, in an alley on La Crosse’s North Side, Javier Ayers, age 18, was found by police with a bullet in his chest. He did not survive; he died still a teenager.
On Dec. 1, La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron, noting an increase in captured firearms and an August police officer/citizen shoot-out, declared: “This is not what our officers should be facing. This needs to stop.”
Sadly, individuals in our state with a violent history continue to be allowed to bypass background checks and purchase firearms from private dealers. Assault weapons, useful only for mass shootings, can be purchased legally in Wisconsin.
In October, our legislators were called into special session by the governor, asked to address the outrageous permissiveness in Wisconsin’s special-interest-driven gun laws.
Callously, the legislative majority immediately shut down the session and went home; our weapons-for-all policies were left undiscussed and unaltered.
Every community needs to address the causes of violence named above by Mayor Landrieu: injustice, racism and inequality. These were indeed tackled head-on during October and November in a community dialogue and education project.
It was my privilege to have been a participant. (Full disclosure: I did some of the grant-writing and early planning for this project).
Titled “Creating a Healthier Multicultural Community” (CHMC), it was held at English Lutheran Church. Major funding came from the La Crosse Community Foundation, with additional support from UU La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System, Gundersen Health System, First Congregational Church, FSPA and the Robert & Maureen Freedland Fund for Holocaust Studies.
Two exceptional Milwaukee-based racial justice educators, Reggie Jackson and Dr. Fran Kaplan, spoke to hundreds of La Crosse area residents.
Hearing the enormous and enduring impact that systemic racism and unconscious bias have had on our society, those attending were stunned with new information, yet left determined to do something to bring about change.
The talks were followed by 12 hours of intensive workshops, with a racially-diverse group of 24 facilitating. Attending were 48 community leaders, including police officers, judges, administrators from La Crosse’s two health-care systems, government officials and many others.
Here’s a summary of what we learned: race-labeling begins by dividing people into groups based on aspects of physical appearance such as skin color. The majority group then inflicts cruel stereotypes on people of color, setting them up to be the targets of hate-mongering, economic exploitation and violence.
Those attending the conference heard the story of tragedy and reprieve for James Cameron. Born in La Crosse, he survived a 1940 lynch mob in Marion, Indiana, that came within seconds of ending his life. At age 16, along with older youths, he had been arrested and jailed in conjunction with a robbery/murder. Had they been white, a trial would have been scheduled, and they would have been punished only if found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
They were black. An enraged mob of many thousands broke into the county jail, and dragged the three youths outside.
In a public-spectacle lynching, the older two youths were hung on a tree in the county courthouse square. Cameron was under the death tree with a noose squeezed around his neck, when someone spoke up to save his life.
In 1984, Cameron founded America’s Black Holocaust Museum, currently virtual, soon to be re-opened on its original Milwaukee site.
The atrocious saga that is America’s 245-year history of slavery and 100-year history of Jim Crow is not confined to the past. Hatred lives on in the culture, suppressed at times, only to re-emerge.
We all have work to do to remain vigilant about injustice and racism. For those of us who are white, we’ve been sleepwalking through a minefield, protected by privilege while others have paid the price in many ways.
The group that brought together the two community dialogue weekends will be leading a “Community Read” project next year. Co-sponsored by the La Crosse Public Library, many discussions of Debby Irving’s eye-opening book “Waking Up White” will take place.
We are entering a season of longing for peace on earth, and promising to promote good will toward humankind.
Let’s make 2020 a turning-point year, when violence and racism are pushed into retreat, moving us toward what Dr. Martin Luther King called “the Beloved Community.”
Ron Malzer serves as board president of UU La Crosse.