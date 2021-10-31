Ron Malzer: Remembering the lessons Colin Powell taught us

Colin Powell, following a distinguished 35-year military career and a four-year term as Secretary of State, died on Oct. 18 from COVID complications. He was a powerful teacher.

Colin Luther Powell was born in Harlem in 1937, the son of Jamaican immigrants. He completed Army basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where restaurants were off-limits to him because of the color of his skin.

Powell served two tours of duty in the Vietnam War, a brutal conflict whose inception in 1954 was a decision by the Eisenhower Administration to undermine national elections that would have brought Ho Chi Minh to power. Powell later wrote that the main rationale for prolonging the agonizingly-long war there was little more than, “We’re here because we’re here.” More than 58.000 Americans died in Vietnam, as did one million Vietnamese people.

In 1987, Powell, as National Security Advisor, helped negotiate arms treaties with Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev. By 1989, Powell attained four-star general military rank, and was named to the military’s highest post: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 2001, General Powell was tapped by President George W. Bush to be his first Secretary of State. Bush, lacking both foreign policy and military experience, and eager to settle old scores, had turned over war planning to his hawkish vice president Dick Cheney. Taking his cue from Cheney, Bush tasked Powell with convincing the United Nations and the world that invading Iraq was imperative.

Powell failed to do his due diligence. Relying on inaccurate information and unreliable informants, he declared to the world on February 5, 2003: “[T]here can be no doubt that Saddam Hussein has biological weapons.” Seeing major allies ready to vote “no” on war, Bush broke his pledge and pulled the UN vote off the table. Six weeks later, he launched the US invasion of Iraq.

By the time President Obama ended that war, more than 4,000 Americans had perished. More than 185,000 Iraqi civilians died in the chaos following our killing of Saddam Hussein, a toll more than 60 times the number of American deaths on 9/11.

Powell later wrote: “If we had known there were no WMDs, there would have been no war.” He faulted Vice President Cheney and others for badly skewing the evidence, while also accepting blame for “not having smelled the problem.”

Powell was a man who put principle above party. By 1995, he had declared himself to be a “Rockefeller Republican.” Polling repeatedly placed him as a strong potential GOP presidential or VP candidate. Powell declined to pursue that option, choosing instead to speak out on issues. He defined himself as “a fiscal conservative with a social conscience.”

With his party moving sharply to the right, Powell, starting in 2008, endorsed Democratic candidates for president four times. This January, following the violent attack on the US Capitol, he publicly declared himself no longer a Republican.

Powell’s most important legacy comes from his teaching about decision-making, for leaders in general, and, in particular, for those making grave decisions about war and peace, life and death.

Drawing on his Vietnam experience and his witnessing of the bloodshed in Afghanistan and Iraq, Powell put forward a set of principles called ‘The Powell Doctrine”: “We must exhaustively explore other possible solutions before we make a choice for war,” he wrote. A decision for war also required, he declared, the presence of a clear risk to national security; public support; willingness to use decisive force; a clear objective; and a carefully-developed plan from start to exit.

Powell is also remembered for his principle that came to be called The Pottery Barn Rule: “If you break it, you own it.” Powell’s message was clear: before we decide to invade another country and break them into pieces, we’d better be prepared for the likely massive and bloody task of re-creating a government and a society.

It was the American failure to understand this that led our country to three failed and horribly costly wars, each lasting two tormenting decades: Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

The call of this career solider and diplomat, warning us that we must absolutely use an abundance of caution before inviting military catastrophe, should be burned into the brains of everyone—especially future presidents and those itching for war. Colin Powell’s voice needs to continue to resonate in our thinking.

