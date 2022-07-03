Ron Malzer: Turning the tide after the January 6 Insurrection

“Donald Trump lost an election — and knew he lost an election — and as a result of his loss, decided to wage an attack on our democracy. An attack on the American people, by trying to rob you of your voice in our democracy. And in doing so, lit the fuse that led to the horrific violence of January 6, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol, sent by Donald Trump, to stop the transfer of power.” Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Chair of the House Select Committee, June 13.

On Jan. 6, 2021, we witnessed an attack that came close to ending democracy in America. If a Capitol police officer had not improvised a brilliant diversionary maneuver to prevent the “hang Mike Pence”-chanting mob from reaching the vice president, the transfer of power mandated by our Constitution would have been blocked. America could have joined the ranks of nations around the world where ultimate power is held not by voters but by a violence-employing ruler in power for life.

Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” campaign, claiming that voter fraud in both 2016 and 2020 caused his popular vote losses by almost three and more than seven million votes, respectively, is now being amplified by many voices. Republican candidates for governor are declaring that they would have nullified the results of our state’s 2020 presidential election. The Republican majority in Wisconsin’s state legislature has unleashed at taxpayers’ expense an out-of-control former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who is now in contempt of court, as he spews out false claims of fraud. The goal: intimidating the Wisconsin Elections Commission into powerlessness, thereby creating an avenue for a false vote count in the 2024 elections.

Multiple Republican members of the U.S. House and Senate, including Ron Johnson, advocated publicly in January 2021 for Pence to illegally “decertify”, that is nullify, Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election results, thereby installing Trump as ruler for life.

The same month saw 192 of 204 Republican members of the U.S. House vote “do not impeach” despite the fact that all had directly experienced the attack on the Capitol. This was followed by 43 of 50 Republican U.S. senators, again including Johnson, voting “not guilty” for Trump’s violation of his oath of office, thereby furthering Trump’s deadly campaign to overturn the Constitution.

Democracies do die. And we are making a big mistake if we dismiss and fail to take seriously the effort to do just that. Germany’s 1920s democracy gave way to the Nazi regime in the early 1930s. The “Big Lie” campaign takes its cue from the technique of that name employed by the Nazi propaganda machine. Calls to make our country great again resonate very strongly with Nazi messaging that played upon deeply nationalistic resentments in the wake of Germany’s defeat in World War I. Trump’s scurrilous accusation that immigrants are a group of drug addicts and rapists, and his separating immigrant children from their families, draws on the same vile racism witnessed 90 years ago.

If there were ever a doubt that Jan. 6 was a violent attempt to replace democracy with dictatorship, we now know it with certainty as the result of the televised Bipartisan Select Committee hearings.

The Greatest Generation sacrificed enormously to destroy fascism and its monstrous Holocaust from taking over the world. Will we, the current generations of Americans, sit by and watch American democracy give way to hate-fueled dictatorship?

We, the believers in shoring up our tottering democracy, are in the majority. We still have some ability to prevent catastrophe. We all need to make ourselves aware as of which of the candidates currently running for office support democracy, and which aim to take away our most fundamental right, free and fair elections.

We can use the votes we have in August and November to assure that office-holders are in place who believe that every vote must be counted. We must understand clearly that “decertify” attempts are daggers at the heart of democracy.

November could be our last chance to keep our democracy from ending. Our only hope of preventing its complete collapse is a strong pro-democracy turnout in the coming elections, thereby thinning the ranks of the cohort of power-crazed officeholders who promote the strategy of seizing power by any means necessary.

Ben Franklin famously told us that the republic defined in our Constitution would last only “if you can keep it.” On this July Fourth weekend, as we celebrate the ending of the grasp of a British king, we must make a rock-solid plan to do everything we can between now and November to prevent the imposition, from within, of brutal tyranny.

