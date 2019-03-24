Wisconsin voters need to vote Tuesday, April 2, to elect Judge Lisa Neubauer to our state Supreme Court. Much is at stake.
Wisconsin’s Supreme Court is extremely polarized. This would worsen if Neubauer’s opponent, Judge Brian Hagedorn, were elected. After five years of service as ex-Gov. Scott Walker’s chief legal counsel, Hagedorn got appointed judge by Walker. Hagedorn helped draft the union-busting Act 10, and now refuses to guarantee recusal from potential Act 10 litigation.
Hagedorn’s lack of agreement with the constitutional protection of privacy is scary.
In 2003, Texas law imposed criminal penalties on certain forms of consensual sex by adults. Texas police entered the home of two gay men and arrested them. A Texas court convicted them of having illegal sex. Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court protected our liberty in the privacy of our homes by declaring the law unconstitutional.
On his blog, Hagedorn angrily labeled that ruling a “travesty.” And in a disgusting comparison, he argued that the same logic could be used to protect sex with barnyard animals. Fourteen years later, he has yet to apologize.
Chief Appellate Judge Lisa Neubauer will serve as a fair, impartial Supreme Court Justice, with prejudice toward none. She’s widely respected across party lines. She’s received a landslide of endorsements from fellow Wisconsin judges -- 98 percent to be exact.
You can cast an early vote at your municipal clerk’s office, or at the polls on Tuesday, April 2. Lisa Neubauer on our Supreme Court will protect the rights of all of us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.