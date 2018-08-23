It’s August. Already, candidates with big bucks are running ads for November. Gov, Scott Walker has four different ones, each trying to make his Foxconn Folly look good.
You see a smiling Walker, backed by high-production visuals and upbeat music. Walker boasts wildly “Foxconn will help keep Wisconsin working for generations to come.”
Here’s the reality: for decades to come, Wisconsin taxpayers will be writing checks to Foxconn. Walker has created a permanent legacy: He’s the governor who Foxconned Wisconsin.
In 2017, Taiwan-based Foxconn Industries launched a bidding war, aimed at states desperate for jobs. Wisconsin still languishes in 38th place in job creation. Walker’s mismanagement has left Wisconsin’s job creation rate outrageously short of the 65,000 jobs a year rate he’d repeatedly promised. So he engaged in what Crain’s Chicago Business called “No price is too high” bidding for a Foxconn deal. Unfortunately, he was bidding with our money, not his.
He and the Legislature completely disregarded the strong warning of our nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau: it will take at least 25 years to climb out of the $3 billion to $4.5 billion hole the deal creates.
It’s we, the taxpayers, who are stuck with it, long-term. We’re also stuck with the consequences of the freedom-to-pollute legislation presented as a gift to Foxconn as part of this awful deal.
Neighboring states’ business leaders are aghast at the price tag, and greatly relieved that their states hadn’t squandered these staggering sums of taxpayer money. Crain Chicago Business’s editorial board described the 13,000 jobs figure that Walker has been bandying about as wildly over-optimistic. Titled “Foxconn, we hardly knew you—and don't want you,” its editorial declares: “Foxconn—the company that became a household name for not only making Apple gadgets but for suicides and child labor—doesn’t always keep its promises.”
Crain’s Detroit Business breaks down the numbers. “It’s hard to imagine how this robust package is going to result in an economic win for the state of Wisconsin or its taxpayers. The incentive package equals roughly $15,385 per worker, per year … well above the national average economic development incentive package of $2,457 per job, per year.” The article is titled “Three billion reasons why Michigan shouldn’t mimic Wisconsin.”
Walker now has the gall to declare: “I’m the education governor.” Yes, he’s truly given us all an education. The subject: demonstrating how destructive a governor can be to Wisconsin’s public schools and university system. Education is the foundational resource for a state’s growth and development; Wisconsin is being badly shortchanged.
Taking away benefits and bargaining power from educators, Walker’s union-busting zealotry drove many skilled teachers into career change or early retirement. He reduced public education budgets three separate times. He gratuitously badmouthed UW’s professors, providing wildly inaccurate statistics to claim that the average UW faculty teaches only 2.8 students. The actual number is four to ten times that.
And honesty? The governor slipped drastic changes deep into a budget bill, deleting major sections of the longstanding Wisconsin Idea, UW’s mission statement. When this sneak attack by Walker was exposed, he claimed it was all a “drafting error.” Information requests demonstrated that his explanation was completely false, earning Walker a PolitiFact rating of “Pants on Fire.” Is it any wonder that he resented and crossed out the phrase “search for truth?
Once again, Scott Walker is singing the same old tune, filled with promises and misleading claims. Anything to distract the voters from his reign of error.
He’s now gearing up for a much bigger blitz, funded generously by the billionaire Koch Brothers. We will be bombarded with highly-distorted messages about Wisconsin’s truly pro-education Public Instruction Superintendent, Tony Evers. How do we know this? It’s exactly what Walker did four years ago to Trek Bicycle executive Mary Burke.
Job creation still languishes in Wisconsin, yielding revenues too low to improve our state roads, or even to fill potholes. Water supplies are becoming unsafe. Wisconsin’s health insurance costs are terribly excessive under Walker, who refuses available federal dollars for healthcare and prefers ideological purity to fiscal responsibility. We the taxpayers need to climb out of Walker’s deeply-dug foxhole, weighed down by heavy debt from the Foxconn Fiasco.
We could decide to believe in the ad-makers’ slick commercials. Or we can recall what actually happened in Wisconsin during the last eight years. Time to listen to the rock classic, “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(10) comments
Tighe, Malzer, Hatt, Vian, etc the Fibune stable of lefties will be stepping up their attacks as the election nears.
They are pretty much interchangeable: poor grammar, shallow thought, lack of original ideas, no solutions offered, and disingenuous claims of moral superiority.
Stepping up their game... yeah we can tell it’s election season. The latest lies come in the form of SMS text messages from Democrat-run spam bots. They try to make them look personal except Democrats are idiots. Mine started out, “Hey Michael...” but that isn’t my name. Even better, second after mine came an identical one showed up on my wife’s phone, “Hi Gary...”
Politicians have created s loophole in the law which allows them to ignore do not call lists and send out text spam. Democrats were running their little Bot for Josh Kaul. Sorry Josh, I would never support a candidate who does this.
I get those bot calls from both parties, and they keep on coming. Often it starts out "how are you doing today" then a short pause and the message comes. I sure wish those calls and texts were illegal. Both sides use them, both sides abuse it.
This article must have struck a nerve. Your governor has made a deal that a lot of Wisconsin citizens don't like. He does a poor job of running the state, and all he cares about is holding onto his political power, Unfortunately he will probably get reelected, not because he deserves it, but because he lies and smears everyone who gets in his way. That's the Republican way.
Malzer: 'He gratuitously badmouthed UW’s professors, providing wildly inaccurate statistics to claim that the average UW faculty teaches only 2.8 students. The actual number is four to ten times that.'
Ok, lets use the high end of Malzers claim and assume the average UW faculty member teaches 28 students. 28 students. Yes, only 28 students in return for a 6 figure salary, and loads of other benefits. It still backs up Walker's strategy.
The best thing Walker did was put UW on a fiscal diet. There are tens of thousands ofUW students and parents that are greatfull their ridiculous school debt load has at least been lightened by Walker.
This guy looks like he is on the bottle. He must be if he thinks Evens even stands a chance against Walker. Walker wins by 10 points easy....
Good article, many fine arguments made. This foxconn deal should do in Walker. It is excessive corporate welfare any way you look at it. With such rapidly changing technology in these times, foxconn and its product can become obsolete within ten years easily. Then what will the state do, dole out more money to help it produce something else? This state got hood winked into this deal by Walker, and the tax payers again foot the bill. I can understand why no other state stepped up to lure foxconn.
amen.
So you think Foxconn is a one trick pony?? As technology changes you seriously think Foxconn will throw up their hands and shut down. YOU, are an idiot. They are cutting edge, now and will always be. A great investment in WI.
Besides we’re you upset with Odummy’s stimulus package?
If I recall, $295,000.00 per job created.
Show me your outrage at that, hypocrite!
I am saying foxconn will blackmail the state for more money if it has to retool when new technology evolves and their current product is obsolete. This is corporate welfare, pure and simple. Being cutting edge now doesn't mean a thing for the future. Horse whip manufacturing was cutting edge in their time, don't see any of them being made now. That is the nature of business, ups and downs. But foxconn has reduced their risk considerably with the promise of tax payer dollars. That is not the way a free market economy is suppose to work. Your deflection on Obama's stimulus package is typical of the right wing. One has nothing to do with the other.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.