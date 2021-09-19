Rural doctors see need to invest in people, fight climate change

Rural doctors have a unique view into people’s personal pain and struggles. In our exam rooms, we treat good, kind and hardworking people. Most of them are struggling to get by.

These private struggles cause insecurity and fear, making our communities vulnerable to division. That division not only threatens our democracy, but it has also caused unnecessary death and suffering during this pandemic and makes us all vulnerable to the growing threats of climate change.

While our patients’ struggles may feel private, they are not unique: Many are overworked and underpaid. There are parents who can’t afford time off work to be with their child in the critical months after birth or care for their own ailing parents near the end of life. They cannot afford daycare or lack access to preschool. Others can’t find adequate home care for their aging parent.

Each of these burdens alone would make a person feel undervalued, but many of our patients experience all of them over the course of a lifetime. These unaided, private struggles can be stoked into fear that divides us and makes us vulnerable. We are blinded from our shared interest, from the fact that each of us does better when we all do better.