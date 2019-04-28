The editorial board of the La Crosse Tribune continues to be enriched by our community members.
Mary Jo Werner and Rick Kyte provide invaluable insight, community knowledge, perspective and expertise that help shape our coverage as well as our editorials.
They join us for discussions with political and community leaders, and they help us better understand the community we serve in countless ways.
Mary Jo serves on nationwide panels shaping federal tax policy and spends countless hours volunteering in our community.
Rick speaks around the country on ethics and education, and he’s a whiz on environmental issues.
Both are sought as sounding boards by community members.
While some newspapers aren’t comfortable with community members serving in such a capacity, we have long considered it essential.
In that spirit, we’re adding two members to broaden that insight:
- Samantha Stroozas, a junior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
- Ge Vang, specialist in student activities and the Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse program at Western Technical College.
Samantha is from Hudson, Wis. She’s wrapping up her junior year at UW-L. She is double-majoring in English and Communications, along with a minor in women, gender and sexuality studies.
She is managing editor for The Racquet, freelancer for Coulee Region Women’s Magazine, president of the English Honor Society, and peer educator for UW-L’s Diversity and Inclusion office.
“I think what has interested me is attending these board meetings as a college student and incorporating UW-L into the conversation,” Sam said. “I also think discussing social justice issues is important as well and asking the people we interview what they are doing in their organization to create the most inclusive spaces.”
Ge’s family came to the United States as political refugees in 1987 as a result of the Hmong people’s involvement with the Secret War in Laos during the Vietnam War.
He started second grade and grew up in the La Crosse area. He graduated from UW-L with a double-major in history and psychology and a master’s degree in student development and administration.
After graduation, Ge worked four years as a residence hall director at UW-L, overseeing the international residence hall.
In his role at Western, he works closely with student leaders and is an adviser to student government. He also chairs the college’s AODA committee and presents alcohol and other drug abuse education and prevention efforts.
Ge has been involved in the local Hmong agency since he was in high school in many volunteer roles and served as vice president of the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency from 2010-2014 and as co-president in 2015.
He serves on the board of LeaderEthics-Wisconsin.
Ge says serving on the editorial board “has been an eye-opening experience thus far. I have learned something at every single board meeting. It has been a great privilege and responsibility to converse with the talented individuals and leadership teams within our region. Our community is blessed with tremendous leadership within the many sectors.
“The experience has also given me a deeper appreciation for the role that the La Crosse Tribune and the media play within our community,” he said.
That community role is enriched by our community members.
