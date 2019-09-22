Someone needs to tell the folks at Oktoberfest that the Maple Leaf Parade will start on Heim Time this year.
Never mind the traditional 10 a.m. Saturday start. With Joe Heim as parade marshal, there simply can’t be enough Grenadiers to get Joe there on time.
Joe is wrapping up a fabulous career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse as professor emeritus of political science and the university’s liaison in Madison.
And he hasn’t spent a moment in the ivory tower.
Joe has represented the university as a leader of regional collaboration and volunteer service, pushing elected leaders to focus on the greater good instead of parochial interests.
He has moderated countless political debates, facilitated business and community forums and has tirelessly provided political punditry. I’ve never known him to pick the wrong winner after the votes were counted.
For decades, his students knew that Joe operates in his own time zone — Heim Time.
If you’ve been to college, you understand the unwritten rule that you can take off if the professor is 10 minutes late.
Joe always showed up promptly at 9 minutes and 45 seconds late — and class was on.
Joe says: “It’s in the will. My funeral will start on Heim Time.”
But Joe has taught so much more.
Across Wisconsin and beyond, from city halls to the capitol in Madison to corporate board rooms, Joe Heim’s students — leading legislators and lobbyists and staff members — are providing leadership in the spirit of public service.
They come together every winter in Madison to honor Joe. They’ve even funded a scholarship in Joe’s name.
And when you ask them, they all use the word “inspire” to describe Joe’s impact.
John Dickert, who graduated from UW-L in 1986 with a bachelor’s in political science and communications, was planning to direct movies until Joe told him he had a future in politics.
He went on to win election three times as mayor of Racine. He’s now serving as state and local finance division administrator for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The first step: A run for La Crosse County Board as a student at UW-L.
“Joe gave me $50, I had $25, and I beat an 18-year incumbent,” Dickert says. “He pushed students to get real-life experience. It beats everything.”
You have free articles remaining.
Dickert said Heim would pull students together after class not just for the beer, but to go from group to group posing political and policy questions that brought thoughtful debate.
“That was the genius of Joe Heim,” Dickert said.
Former student and Senate Democratic leader Jennifer Shilling of La Crosse, says “he shared with us his love of public policy, political trends and political analysis.”
“He keeps in touch with many of his students who have gone on to run for local office, serve in state government and work in trade organizations. He taught all of us the important work of public service, the value of an engaged citizenry and democracy is hard work,” Shilling said.
“He also still practices the lost art of a handwritten thank-you note,” she said. “I have kept many of these notes as a personal reminder of the importance and pleasant surprise of a personal touch, and it’s the small touches that people remember.”
Joe and his wife, Pat, may be the two most gracious people on earth – tireless community leaders and volunteers who have given us so much.
For years, they hosted wonderful Labor Day parties that usually included a political straw poll.
The front yard was filled with political campaign signs of people from both parties. The guest list was bipartisan, too.
State Rep. Steve Doyle says, “Joe Heim taught me about bipartisanship. Even his wife, Pat, doesn’t know if Joe is a Democrat or a Republican, and apparently he doesn’t talk in his sleep.”
Doyle says the Heim Labor Day party “was a unique chance to get to know folks that we would otherwise consider ‘the enemy.’ Joe taught us all that it’s hard to make personal attacks on someone you drank a beer with.”
“During my time at UW-L, I took every class that Joe taught,” Doyle said. “He was my mentor then; he was my mentor after he hired me to teach at UW-L; and he is still my mentor today. Joe has had more of an impact on my life and career than anyone other than my parents.”
Kyle O’Brien, a former UW-L student president and Republican legislative staffer who is senior vice president of government relations for the Wisconsin Hospital Association, says “Joe always believed that our role as student leaders was important — not just at the university but as advocates at UW System and with the Legislature.”
For Professor Heim, teaching graciousness was important.
“Joe teaches you that being loud doesn’t always mean being effective,” O’Brien says. “He’s oftentimes one of the more quiet individuals in the room, but when he speaks his voice is always clearly heard and impactful.
“When I think of Joe, I immediately think of his genuine interest (and pride) in the development of our careers,” he said. He is a true rudder for many of us, providing direction and stability in, what can be, a very tumultuous and sometimes uncertain professional field.”
The Chancellor’s Community Council honored Joe Thursday with praise and proclamations.
He began teaching there from 1968 to 1971; returned to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to complete his doctorate, then returned to UW-L in 1975 and taught until 2010, when he focused on serving as the university’s liaison until this summer.
Thursday also was Joe Heim Day in La Crosse, by proclamation of Mayor Tim Kabat.
Joe Heim Day started promptly at 9 minutes and 45 seconds after midnight.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.